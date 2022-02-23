TSX Ends Lower Again As Geopolitical Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent retreat, the Canadian market briefly emerged higher on Wednesday, but faltered again about an hour past noon and stayed weak right till the end of the day's session amid concerns about rising geopolitical tensions.

U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced plans to allow the toughest sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to move forward.

Biden called the move another piece in his administration's "initial tranche" of sanctions against Russia, arguing Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have "provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy."

Earlier, an official told CNN the sanction of Nord Stream 2's parent company, which the Biden administration previously blocked using a national security waiver, is "effectively a death knell to the project."

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,996.07, dropped to a low of 20,718.01 before settling at 20,744.17 with a loss of 163.65 points or 0.78%, sliding for a fifth straight session.

Healthcare, technology and industrials shares declined sharply. Several stocks from financials, consumer discretionary and communications sectors also ended notably lower. Select stocks from energy and materials sectors posted gains.

The Capped Healthcare Index drifted down 2.33%. The Information Technology Index dropped 2.1%, while the Industrials Index shed 2.01%.

Maxar Technologies plunged nearly 10%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended more than 7% down, West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) shed 5.2% and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) drifted down 4.4%.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) lost 2.4 to 3.7%.

Among the gainers, Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) soared 15.4%. The company reported that its fourth quarter of 2021 adjusted net earnings from continuing operations was $1.1 million, or earnings of $0.03 per share, as compared to a loss of $7.0 million, or loss of $0.19 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SSR Mining (SSRM.TO) climbed 9.3%, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) gained 6.2% and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) advanced 3.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) gained 1 to 2%.