TSX Ends Marginally Down; Materials Stocks Lose Ground On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended the shortened trading session on Wednesday on a slightly weak note. Trading volume was thin as traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a loss of 58.97 points or 0.18% at 31,999.76 after moving between 31,194.73 and 32,079.65.

Healthcare and materials stocks were among the notable losers in the session. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Tilray Brands and Perpetua Resources ended down by 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Seabridge Gold, Iamgold Corporation, G Mining Ventures, Rogers Communications, International Petroleum Corporation, Eldorado Gold, SSR Mining Corporation, Torex Gold Resources and First Quantum Minerals lost 1.4 to 2.7%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Utilities, Brookfield Business Corporation, Evertz Technologies, Ag Growth International, Brookfield Business Partners and Celestica gained 1.8 to 3%.

The Canadian market will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, for Christmas and Boxing Day, respectively.