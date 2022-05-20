TSX Ends Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves amid persisting concerns about inflation, higher interest rates and global economic slowdown.

Shares from healthcare and materials sectors ended notably lower. Utilities, communications and consumer staples sector stocks fared well. Energy, financials, technology and industrials shares closed mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,359.79 in early trades, dropped to a low of 19,937.30 around mid afternoon, but gradully regained lost ground and finally settled for the day at 20,197.61, recording a gain of 15.69 points or 0.08%.

The index gained about 0.5% in the week.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) were among the other prominent gainers.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended more than 7% down. WSP Global (WSP.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) shed 5.2%, 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) also ended notably lower.