21.08.2023 23:09:49

TSX Ends Marginally Higher For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to the upcoming speech of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Home Symposium later in the week.

Healthcare, real estate and utilities shares were among the prominent losers. Energy and consumer staples also traded weak. Technology and materials shares found support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 33.52 points or 0.17% at 19,784.87 after scaling a low of 19,733.48 and a high of 19,875.74 intraday.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 0.7 to 1.2% on huge volumes.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) gained 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively, on impressive volumes.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) drifted down 4.2%. Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) ended 2.1% down, while Cargojet (CJT.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) lost 1 to 1.6%.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) climbed 5.8% and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) rallied 5%. Ero Copper (ERO.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) gained 4.1% and 4%, respectively.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) also posted strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada edged down by 0.1% month-on-month in July 2023. Year-on-year, cost of new home fell by 0.9% in July, the fourth consecutive drop since November 2019.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Nachrichten

