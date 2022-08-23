TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Tuesday, after spending much of the day's session moving along the flat line.

Energy and materials shares moved higher, tracking firm crude oil and bullion prices, while technology, healthcare and consumer staples shares closed mostly lower.

The mood was quite cautious with investors tracking global cues and looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,082.91 after dropping to 19,941.12 in early trades, ended the session at 19,985.35, up 10.43 points or 0.05% from the previous close.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) gained more than 7%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) gained 3.4 to 5.3%.

TFI International (TFI.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) also ended notably higher.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) drifted down 5.2%. The bank reported third-quarter net income of C$2.61 billion ($2 billion), or C$2.10, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$2.01, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.11 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

George Weston (WN.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) shed 1 to 2.2%.