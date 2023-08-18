Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.08.2023 23:46:11

TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Friday after a somewhat lackluster session, as investors stayed cautious amid fears of interest rate hikes, and on concerns about the health of the Chinese economy.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 19,683.85 in early trades, ended the day with a small gain of 6.16 points or 0.03% at 19,818.39. The index shed about 2.9% in the week.

Energy, healthcare and utilities shares found support. Shares from the rest of the sectors closed on a mixed note.

Energy stocks Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 1.3 to 2.7%.

Northland Power (NPI.TO), up 5.3%, was the top gainer in the Utilities Index. Emera Inc (EMA.TO), Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Transalta Corp (TA.TO) and Innergex Renewable (INE.TO), up 1.4 to 2%, were the other major gainers in the sector.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed industrial producer prices in Canada rose by 0.4% over the previous month in July, rebounding from the 0.6% decline in the previous month. Producer prices in Canada decreased 2.7% in July over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices increased in July, the data showed. The Raw Materials Price Index rose by 3.5% in the month, after an upwardly revised 2% fall in June. Year-on-year, raw materials prices plunged 11.1% in July.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen