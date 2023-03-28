TSX Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up on Tuesday, lifted by gains in energy and materials sectors thanks to firm commodity prices.

Consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks found some support, while healthcare, real estate and technology stocks drifted lower.

The mood was cautious with investors awaiting further updates from the banking sector, and looking ahead to some crucial economic data for direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 32.79 points or 0.17% at 19,657.53. The index touched a low of 19,600.53 and a high of 19,700.15 in the session.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) gained 1.5 to 3%.

George Weston (WN.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also ended notably higher.

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) ended more than 9% down. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO) lost 2 to 3.1%.