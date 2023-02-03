TSX Ends Marginally Up After Slightly Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up after a somewhat volatile session on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 17.90 points or 0.09% at 20,758.34, after scaling a low of 20,680.85 and a high of 20,830.27 intraday.

Energy, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and technology stocks were among the notable gainers, while materials and healthcare stocks closed weak.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) soared nearly 15%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) rallied 7.3%. Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) gained 5.8%, 5% and 3.5%, respectively.

CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 1.3 to 3%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) ended lower by 6.5%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) drifted down 4.5%, 4% and 3.5%, respectively.

West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) also ended notably lower.