TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After a slightly bright start and a subsequent retreat that resulted in a sluggish spell till noon on Wednesday, the Canadian market recovered and stayed modestly higher to eventually end the session on a positive note, extending gains to a fourth straight day.

Although encouraging earnings updates from some top U.S. technology firms and higher commodity prices rendered the mood positive early on in the session, investors stayed largely reluctant to make significant moves as they awaited the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank for clues about rates.

Healthcare and technology stocks posted sharp losses. Consumer staples, industrials, financials and energy stocks were among the prominent gainers. Communications shares also fared well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 42.44 points or 0.2% at 21,363.36, after scaling a low of 21,287.23 and a high of 21,419.27 intraday.

In economic news, the value of building permits in Canada fell 1.9% month-over-month to C$ 11.2 billion in December of 2021, after jumping an upwardly revised 7.6% to a record C$ 11.4 billion in November.

The Capped Healthcare Index drifted down 2.59%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) shed 3.7 to 5.4%.

The Technology Index declined by about 2.25%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) tumbled 14.5% despite reporting a sharp increase in revenues. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $109.6 million, an increase of $75.9 million, or 225%, from the same period in the prior year. The jump was due to increased revenue from the recent acquisitions that closed in the previous twelve months, and the realization of revenue synergies, the company said.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) declined more than 10%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) lost 7.25% and 7%, respectively, while Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) shed 5 to 6.25%.

Consumer staples shares Loblaw (L.TO) and Weston George (WN.TO) ended higher by 3.5% and 2.25%, respectively. Metro Inc (MRU.TO) gained nearly 2% and Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) gained 1.93% and 1.8%, respectively.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) gained more than 3% on encouraging earnings update. WSP Global (WSP.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO) moved up 1.6 to 2.1%.

In the financials section, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) gained 1.9%, 1.6% and 1.25%, respectively. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) also ended notably higher.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) were among the major gainers in the energy space.