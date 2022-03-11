TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy and consumer discretionary stocks.

After a weak start and a subsequent swift recovery, the market drifted lower and remained in negative territory till about an hour before the closing bell despite paring some losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 88.47 points or 0.41% at 21,581.70, after scaling a low of 21,371.93 and a high of 21,587.41 intraday.

The mood remained cautious as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine made little progress on key issues.

After speaking with his Russian counterpart, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said no progress had been made on Ukraine's proposal for a 24-hour ceasefire or the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to and from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Among the prominent gainers, Nutrien (NTR.TO) moved up nearly 7%, Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) climbed up 6.8% and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) advanced 6%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) climbed up more than 8%. The company reported net earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for 2021, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) surged up 6.8%. The company reported record fourth quarter revenue of $1.35 billion, an increase of 27.4%, or $289.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO) gained 2.3 to 5%.

AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) both ended lower by over 6%.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) shed about 4.6%. The company reported net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) shed 1 to 2%.