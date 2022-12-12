|
12.12.2022 23:24:30
TSX Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday after a cautious session as investors looked for direction.
With the focus shifting to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday, the mood remained cautious right through the day's session. The data on U.S. inflation, due on Tuesday, is also eyed.
Worries about a surge in Covid cases in China hurt sentiment and limited market's upside.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 72.63 points or 0.36% at 20,019.70, almost at the day's high. The index touched a low of 19,834.33 in the session.
Technology stocks had a good outing. Several stocks from industrials, energy and utilities sectors too closed on a firm note. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended on a mixed note.
Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO) soared more than 11%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) climbed 6.2%, while Tucows Inc (TC.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 4 to 4.4%.
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) ended higher by 2 to 3.7%.
First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Aritzia (ATZ.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 4%.
