TSX Ends Modestly Higher As Tech Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer directory sectors.

A few stocks from healthcare sector moved up, while shares from the rest of the sectors largely stayed subdued and ended on a mixed note.

The mood was cautious as investors awaited more data for directional clues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 43.12 points or 0.21% at 20,585.15 after moving in a tight range between 20,544.15 and 20,627.77.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 1.87%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) surged nearly 2.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) climbed 1.77%, while Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE.TO) surged 7.7%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) climbed nearly 5% and Goeasy (GSY.TO) gained 3.8%. Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) also ended notably higher.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) drifted down 4.7%. FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.