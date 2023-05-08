Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 23:28:09

TSX Ends Modestly Higher As Tech Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer directory sectors.

A few stocks from healthcare sector moved up, while shares from the rest of the sectors largely stayed subdued and ended on a mixed note.

The mood was cautious as investors awaited more data for directional clues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 43.12 points or 0.21% at 20,585.15 after moving in a tight range between 20,544.15 and 20,627.77.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 1.87%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) surged nearly 2.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) climbed 1.77%, while Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE.TO) surged 7.7%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) climbed nearly 5% and Goeasy (GSY.TO) gained 3.8%. Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) also ended notably higher.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) drifted down 4.7%. FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX rutscht in die Verlustzone ab -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

