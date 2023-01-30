|
30.01.2023 23:49:26
TSX Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, energy and technology sectors.
The mood was cautious right through the day's session as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also scheduled to announce their interest rate decisions this week.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 142.37 points or 0.69% at 20,572.11, slightly off the day's low.
The Health Care Capped Index dropped 2.9%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) drifted down 6%, while Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) ended lower by 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively.
The Information Technology Capped Index shed 2.18%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) lost 2 to 6%.
The Energy Capped Index drifted down by about 2.25%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 2 to 5%.
Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) gained 1 to 3%.
