TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock marked ended on a firm note on Wednesday, extending recent gains, as shares from communications, utilities, real estate and healthcare sectors posted strong gains.

A few stocks from financial, industrials, consumer discretionary and technology sectors had a good outing as well.

Soft Euro area and UK inflation data aided sentiment. Also, raising expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to end its tightening cycle sometime sooner than later contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 114.60 points or 0.56% at 20,491.17.

Telus International (TIXT.TO) rallied 5.7% on strong volumes. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Telus Corporation (T.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 1 to 2.3% on huge volumes.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO) soared nearly 20%. TFI International (TFII.TO) climbed 5%. Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO), Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO), Filo Corp (FIL.TO), Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) lost 2 to 4.3%.