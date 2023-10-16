|
16.10.2023 23:16:36
TSX Ends On Firm Note As Technology, Financials Shares Rally
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, led by gains in technology and financials sectors.
Despite concerns about the ongoing war in the Middle East, the mood remained a bit positive with investors looking ahead to key earnings updates from some top U.S. companies.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 157.94 points or 0.81% at 19,620.80.
Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) rallied sharply, gaining 2.3 to 6.5%.
In the financials sector, Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 1 to 3%.
Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 3.2% and 1.1%, respectively.
On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada increased 0.7% month-over-month in August, below the preliminary estimate of a 1% gains. Manufacturing sales had increased by 1.6% in July.
Meanwhile, wholesale sales in Canada rose by 2.3% month-over-month to C$ 83 billion in August, from a downwardly revised flat reading in the previous month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.