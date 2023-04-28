28.04.2023 23:59:59

TSX Ends On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, thanks largely to strong buying in the energy sector as oil prices rose sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 113.90 points or 0.55% at 20,636.54. The index shed about 0.27% in the week.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economic activity likely edged down by 0.1% month-over-month in March 2023. In February, the GDP edged up by 0.1%, following a 0.6% expansion in January.

Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO) surged 7.5% after reporting adjusted net income from continuing operations of $28.7 million in the first quarter.

Tfi International (TFII.TO) climbed 5.7%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 2.7 to 4.3%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) gained about 2.1%. The company reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 billion or $1.29 per common share compared to $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share in first quarter 2022.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $1,248 million, compared with net income of $1,173 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock ended 0.6% down.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) shares surged nearly 3% after the company reported a net income of $119 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with net income of $40 million a year ago.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen