TSX Ends On Weak Note After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, hurt by losses in financials, healthcare, communications and consumer staples sectors.

The mood remained cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. Investors awaited the upcoming symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where global central bankers are meeting this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the symposium on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 93.66 points or 0.47% at 19,691.21. The index touched a high of 19,820.43.

Goeasy (GSY.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) lost between 1.1 and 2.7%.

Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO) climbed 6.6%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 3.8% and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) gained nearly 3%.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended higher by 1 to 3%.