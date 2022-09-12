TSX Extends Gains To 4th Straight Session, Rises More Than 1%

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended on a bright note on Monday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as optimism about a slowdown in U.S. inflation triggered some strong buying in the market.

Firm crude oil prices contributed as well to market's fairly impressive uptick.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 213.89 points or 1.08% at 19,987.23. The index climbed to a high of 20,032.60, rising about 20,000 mark for the first time in about two weeks.

The Energy Capped Index surged nearly 2%. Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO) topped the list of gainer, rising 6.3%. Paramount Resourcces (POU.TO), Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) were among the top gainers in the healthcare section.

In the industrials space, Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) climbed 3.7%, while Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) both gained about 3.2%. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Aecon Group (ARE.TO) and Mullen (MTR.TO) also posted sharp gains.

Financials stocks Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) gained about 3% and 2.75%, respectively.

Technology stocks Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) surged 3 to 4%.

Realty stocks Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN.TO), Dream Industrial (DIR.UN.TO), Allied Properties Real Estate Inv Trust (AP.UN.TO) and Choice Properties (CHP.UN.TO) gained 2.7 to 3.3%.

The U.S. inflation report, due on Tuesday, is expected to show a continued slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth to 8.1% in August from 8.5% in July.