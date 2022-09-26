|
26.09.2022 23:33:13
TSX Extends Losing Streak, Sheds 0.83%
(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Canadian market recovered and saw a brief spell in positive territory Monday morning, but faltered soon and then spent the rest of the day's session in the red.
The mood in the market was quite bearish amid rising fears the aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and several other central banks could push the global economy into a recession.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a new 52-week low, ended with a loss of 153.94 points or 0.83% at 18,327.04, off the day's low of 18,273.00.
Energy stocks fell as oil prices declined sharply on concerns about likely drop in demand. The Energy Capped Index drifted down 3.3%.
The Capped Utilities Index dropped 2.16%. Real Estate, materials and communications shares were among the other prominent losers.
Healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks found some support. Technology, financials and industrials shares ended mixed.
Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and HeadwaterExplortion (HWX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) declined sharply.
Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) climbed more than 6%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), CargoJet (CJT.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) gained 2.5 to 5%.
On the economic front, preliminary data shows wholesale sales in Canada rose by 0.8% month-over-month in August of 2022, mainly reflecting higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.