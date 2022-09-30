|
30.09.2022 23:09:41
TSX Fails To Hold Gains, Ends Flat
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market rallied after a slightly weak start on Friday, but shed gains gradually towards the end of the session and finally settled flat.
Worries that aggressive rate hikes by central banks could hurt growth and push global economy into a recession weighed on the market towards the later part of the day's session.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rallied to 18,685.04, gaining nearly 250 points in the process, ended with just a marginal gain of 2.38 points or 0.01% at 18,444.22.
Real estate and materials shares closed with strong gains. Consumer staples and industrials shares drifted lower. Consumer discretionary stocks also ended mostly lower.
Dye & Durham (DND.TO) soared 9.25%. CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), Canadian Apartment Properties (CAR.UN.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) gained 2 to 4%.
Cargojet (CJT.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) shed 1.4 to 4%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.