18.03.2022 22:24:04

TSX Hits Fresh Record High, Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in healthcare, technology and industrials shares.

Energy stocks drifted lower. Consumer staples and communications stocks were also a bit weak, while consumer discretionary stocks fared well.

The mood was cautious once again, with worries about Russia-Ukraine conflict continuing to weigh on sentiment. Investors also digested the latest batch of economic data from Canada and the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 47.25 points or 0.22% at 21,818.47 after recording a fresh all-time high of 21,877.14.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) surged up more than 9%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) climbed 7%. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 3.7 to 5.3%.

Brp Inc (DOO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) also posted strong gains.

MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) plunged nearly 11%. Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) shed 1 to 2.5%.

On the economic front, Canada's annual inflation rate quickened to 5.7% in February of 2022, the highest since August of 1991, slightly above market expectations of 5.5%, data from Statistics Canada showed.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0%, beating market forecasts of a 0.9% gain and marginally quicker than a 0.9% increase in January.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 4.8% in February of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada grew for the sixth consecutive month, increasing by 4.2% month-over-month to C$ 79.8 billion in January of 2022, compared to preliminary estimates of a 3.8% rise. Year-on-year, wholesale sales advanced 14.6%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht auf grünem Terrain ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag schlussendlich mehrheitlich optimistisch.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen