TSX Hits New Record High, Stays Firm As Resources Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are gaining ground in positive territory on Monday, rising for a third straight session, led by gains in materials and energy sectors thanks to firm commodity prices.

Optimism about more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming months contribute as well to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new record high of 32,081.92. The index was up 256.86 points or 0.81% at 32,012.63 about half an hour past noon.

The Materials Capped Index is up more than 3%. Discovery Silver Corp is soaring 11.7%. G Mining Ventures is rising nearly 8%, while Lundin Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Iamgold Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp., Alamos Gold, Endeavour Silver, Eldorado Gold, Pan American Silver Corp., and Centerra Gold Corp are up 5 to 7%.

Energy stock International Petroleum Corp is up 2.3%. Prairiesky Royalty, Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, Vemilion Energy, Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Topaz Energy and Parex Resources are up 1.3 to 2%.

BlackBerry, Cameco, CAE, SNC Lavalin, Finning International, Bombardier, Aecon, IGM Financial and Celestica are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

Canopy Growth is down more than 7%. Tilray, Canada Goose Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Software, Cascades, BCE, FirstService Corp. and Magna International are also showing weakness.

Data from Statistics Canada showed industrial product prices in Canada rose 0.9% month-over-month in November, marking the sixth consecutive monthly increase and following an upwardly revised 1.7% gain in October.

On a yearly basis, the IPPI was up 6.1% in November, its 14th straight annual increase.

Canada's Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) edged up 0.3% month-on-month in November 2025, following a 1.6% gain in October.