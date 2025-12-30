30.12.2025 18:16:41

TSX Modestly Higher At Noon; Materials And Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday, supported by gains in materials and energy stocks thanks to higher commodity prices. The overall mood remains a bit cautious amid renewed concerns about geopolitical tensions.

After some signs of progress in Ukraine peace talks over the weekend, the possibility of a quick deal has faded now following Russia and Ukraine attacking each other. There is some tension in the Middle East as well.

Trading volumes are a bit thin ahead of upcoming New Year's Day holiday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 32,015.46 earlier in the session, was up 69.89 points or 0.22% at 31,966.48 a few minutes past noon.

The Materials Capped Index is up 1.2%. Aya Gold & Silver is rising 5.3% and Oceanagold Corp is gaining nearly 4%. Skeena Resources, Ero Copper and Torex Gold Resources are up 3 to 4%.

Endeavour Silver Corp., Ngex Minerals, Lundin Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Equinox Gold Corp and First Majestic Silver are gaining 2 to 2.7%.

Energy stocks Baytex Energy, Parex Resources, Vermilion Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Kelt Exploration and Paramount Resources are up 1 to 2%.

Transcontinental Inc. shares are soaring 8%. Hut 8 Corp., Tecsys, Aecon Group, MDA Space, Shopify and Bombardier are notably lower.

The Fed will release the minutes of its December meeting later today. The minutes may provide further insight about officials' divergent views about the likelihood of further rate cuts in the new year.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

