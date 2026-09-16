TSX Modestly Higher; Dollarama Rises On Earnings, Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly placed in positive territory around mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Easing oil prices and lower bond yields contribute to the positive mood in the market.

Consumer discretionary, consumer staples, utilities and financials stocks are among the notable gainers. Energy stocks are under pressure as oil prices are down sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 35,781.75 earlier in the session, was up 119.11 points or 0.33% at 35,701.18 a little while ago.

Consumer discretionary stock Dollarama is up 5.5% after reporting second-quarter sales of C$2,026.6 million compared to C$1,723.8 million in the prior year. Net earnings stood at C$349.3 million, or C$1.29 per share, compared to C$321.5 million, or C$1.16 per share, in the previous year.

The company now expects comparable store sales of 4% to 4.5% for the Canadian segment in the fiscal, instead of previously announced 3% to 4%.

Gildan Activewear, Canadian Tire Corporation, Brp Inc. Linama Corp. and Magna International are up 1.5%-3%.

Consumer staples stocks Empire Company, Loblaw, Metro, The NorthWest Company and Weston George are gaining 1%-2.3%.

Among the stocks in the financials index, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Intact Financial Corporation, EQB, Brookfield Corporation, Onex Corporation and National Bank of Canada are up 1%-2.5%.

In economic news, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada were largely flat month-over-month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 229,000 units in August 2026, the lowest since March 2025 and below market forecasts of 240,000 units.

Building permits in Canada decreased to -17.3% in July from 18.3% in June, data from Statistics Canada showed.