TSX Pares Gains After Hitting New Record High; Energy, Materials Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Tuesday morning, supported by gains in energy and materials stocks. However, the upside is just modest as several stocks from industrials and real estate sectors are under a bit of pressure.

The latest reading on U.S. consumer price inflation has raised expectations of some monetary easing by the Federal Reserve in the coming months. Concerns about tariffs and geopolitical tensions appear to be forcing investors into a defensive mood.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed building permits in Canada fell 13.1% month-on-month to C$12.0 billion in November 2025, after rising in the previous two months. The decline was much larger than than an expected 6.5% drop.

Data from the Labor Department showed the U.S. consumer price index climbed by 0.3% in December, matching economist expectations. The report also said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices came in at 2.7% in December, unchanged from November and in line with estimates.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices was also unchanged from the previous month at 2.6%, while economists had expected an uptick to 2.7%.

The report may add to recent optimism about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month. Although the central bank is widely expected to hold rates at the upcoming meeting, another quarter point cut looks very likely in the coming months.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a fresh record high of 32,978.58, pared most of its gains and was up 23.70 points or 0.07% at 32,898.40 a little while ago.

The Energy Materials Index is up 2.1% thanks to several stocks in the sector moving up sharply as oil prices climbed more than 2% as fresh threats of tariffs on Tehran's trading partners and warnings of possible military action triggered supply concerns.

International Petroleum Corporation, Cenovus Energy, Headwater Exploration, Peyto Exploration and Development, Enerflex, Athabasca Oil Corporation, Tamarack Valley Energy, Vermilion Energy, Imperial Oil, Suncor Energy and Whitecap Resources are gaining 2 to 4.3%.

The Materials Capped Index is up 1.4%, as silver prices moved up sharply and gold recovered from early weakness. Ssr Mining is rising 4.2% and Discovery Silver Corp is gaining about 4%. Endeavour Silvercorp, Silvercorp Metals, Nutrien, Lundin Gold, Taseko Mines, Hudbay Minerals, Equnox Gold Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp., Kinross Gold, Orla Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties and Wheaton Precious Metals are up 2 to 3.4%.

Maple Leaf Foods, Celestica, Ag Growth International, Quebecor and Restaurant Brands International are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

Telesat Corporation has plunged more than 8%. Kinaxis, Docebo, goeasy, Spin Master Corp., Intact Financial Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Power Corporation of Canada, Waste Connections, Aritzia, Constellation Software and ATS Corporation are down sharply.