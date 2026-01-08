TSX Recovers After Weak Start, Up Nearly 0.5% At Noon

(RTTNews) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent drop to lower levels, the Canadian market moved into positive territory Thursday morning, led by gains in consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials and real estate sectors.

A few stocks from healthcare, communications, financials and energy sectors also moved higher, while technology and materials stocks showed weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 32,036.16 in early trades, was up 143.56 points or 0.45% at 32,279.05 at noon.

MDA Space, Canada Goose Holdings, Badger Infrastructure, Kinaxis, Endeavour Mining and Gildan Activewear climbed 3% to 6%.

Canadian National Railway, CAE, Nutrien, CGI Inc., Molson Coors Canada Inc., BRP Inc., Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Constellation Software, Intact Financial Corporation and ATCO gained 1.7% to 3%.

Among the losers, Celestica tumbled 6.5%. NGEX Minerals shed nearly 6%. Quebecor, OceanaGold Corporation, G Mining Ventures, TerraVest Industries, Torex Gold Resources, K92 Mining, Eldorado Gold Corporation and Boralex lost 2 to 4%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada posted a trade deficit of C$0.58 billion in October 2025, after recording a surplus of C$0.24 billion in September. Exports rose 2.1% month-on-month to C$65.61 billion. Imports rebounded 3.4% to C$66.19 billion.

In U.S. economic news, data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by slightly less than expected in the week ended January 3rd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 208,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000. Markets now eye the crucial U.S. non-farm payroll employment data due on Friday. Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after climbing by 64,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5% from 4.6%.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates at its January 27th-28th meeting but is seen as likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.