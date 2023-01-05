|
05.01.2023 20:31:43
TSX Remains In Negative Territory, Looks Headed For Another Weak Close
(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the Canadian market continues to languish in negative territory on Thursday with stocks from technology, industrials and financials sectors reeling under sustained selling pressure.
Energy stocks are up in positive territory after oil prices climbed higher on data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended December 30th.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 19,386.71 in early trades, is down 121.12 points or about 0.6% at 19,467.71.
BlackBerry (BB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) are down 2 to 3% on huge volumes.
Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) is down more than 4%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are down 2 to 3%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) is declining 1.7%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) are also notably lower.
Atco Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares are climbing more than 5%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) is surging 4.5%. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.