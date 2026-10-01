TSX Remains In Negative Territory; Tech, Energy Stocks Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks languish in negative territory on Thursday, tracking a sell-off in global markets due to rising oil prices and elevated bond yields.

Technology and energy stocks have moved higher, limiting market's downside to some extent.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 34,938.01, was down 98.79 points or 0.28% at 35,137.08 a little while ago.

Technology stocks CGI Inc, Constellation Software and Celestica are down 5%, 3.2% and 3%, respectively. Docebo, BlackBerry, Enghouse Systems, Firan Technology Group and Shopify are up 0.8%-2.7%.

In the energy sector, Enerflex is soaring 12%. Vermilion Energy, Suncor Energy, Cenvous Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Terravest Industries, Baytex Energy, International Petroleum Corporation and Imperial Oil are up 1.5%-3%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Saputo, Air Canada, Western Forest Products, Superior Plus, Interfor, BRP Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Chorus Aviation, West Fraser Timber, Stella-Jones, Seabridge Gold, Canfor, BCE and Cargojet are down sharply.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September 2026 from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months. Output continued to rise, albeit more modestly, as firms noted a degree of client hesitation.