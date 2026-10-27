TSX Rises As Materials Stocks Surge; Celestica Soars On Strong Earnings

(RTTNews) - After initial weakness, the Canadian market gained in strength on Tuesday, led by gains in materials stocks in particular, and to a lesser extent in technology and financial sectors.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices fell, but the commodity's decline helped ease concerns about inflation, contributing notably to the positive mood in the market.

Investors looked ahead to monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 200.20 points or 0.57% at 36,144.36 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index climbed nearly 2.5% as stocks tracked gains in precious metals. Perpetua Resources, Lithium Americas Corp, Capstone Copper, Eldorado Corporation, Vizsla Silver Corp., Southern Cross Gold, G Mining Ventures, Hudbay Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, Ero Copper and First Quantum Minerals gained 4.8%-9%.

In the financial sector, IA Financial Corporation, Power Corporation of Canada, Igm Financial, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Manulife Financial, National Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Great-West Lifeco gained 1%-2%.

Celestica soared nearly 13% thanks to upbeat earnings report. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $5.83 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.30, up 83% and 109%, respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter.

BlackBerry and Tecsys moved up 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Coveo Solutions gained about 0.7%.

Ballard Power Systems surged 7.5%. Aurora Cannabis, Cameco, Aecon, TransAlta, Aritzia, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, BRP, Bomardier, TFI International, Canadian National Railway, Finning International and Canadian Pacific Railway also posted strong gains.

Thomson Reuters, Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, Dundee Precious Metals, Rogers Communications, Parex Resources, Imperial Oil, Suncor Energy, Kinaxis, Descartes Systems Group, CGI Inc., Enghouse Systems and Canadian Natural Resources declined sharply.