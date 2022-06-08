|
TSX Sheds 0.65% On Growth Worries
(RTTNews) - As worries about global economic slowdown and rising inflation weighed on sentiment, the Canadian market drifted lower on Wednesday, led by sharp losses in healthcare, communications and industrials sectors.
The World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, both slashed global economic growth forecasts for the current year and the next.
Investors also looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement and the data on U.S. inflation, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 135.78 points or 0.65% at 20,792.43, about 80 points off the session's low of 20,712.02.
Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) tanked 19.8%. The company said it posted a net income of $17.9 in the second quarter of this year, compared to $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
ATCO (ACO.Y.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) shed 3 to 6.5%.
BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) lost 2 to 3%.
Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) climbed 5.3%. The company reported first quarter net earnings of $145.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to $113 .6 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of the previous financial year.
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained 1.4 to 3%.
