TSX Slides 0.61% On Energy Losses Despite Easing Inflation

(RTTNews) - Despite soft inflation data, the Canadian stock market is notably lower around noon on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy and materials sectors due to weak commodity prices. Technology stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 219.70 points or 0.61% at 25,886.20 a few minutes past noon.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation rate in Canada was unchanged from the previous month at 3.1% in October, below the median market consensus of 3.2%. Canada's annual core inflation, which strips out eight of the most volatile components including food, energy, and mortgage interest costs, eased to 2% in October from 2.2% in September. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices rose 0.4% following a flat reading.

Meanwhile, the core inflation measures tracked by the Bank of Canada softened, with the trimmed-mean core rate falling to a near six-year low of 1.8%, easing concerns about any aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank.

Among tech stocks, Docebo is down 5.6% and Firan Technology Group is lower by about 1.2%. Shopify, Descartes Systems Group and Lightspeed Commerce are gaining 1.9%-2.2%, while Kinaxis is moving up 1.1%.

In the energy sector, Ces Energy Solutions, Baytex Energy, Enerflex, Parex Resources, Headwater Exploration, Tamarack Valley Energy, Imperial Oil, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy are down 2%-3.4%.

Canadian Natural Resources is down 2.5%. The company announced today that it has agreed to acquire Advantage Energy Ltd. for $13.55 per share in cash, valuing the natural gas producer at approximately $2.53 billion, including debt and outstanding convertible debentures. Advantage said the offer price represents a 25% premium to its November 13 closing share price and its 30-day volume-weighted average price. Advantage Energy is soaring 23.5%.

Among materials stocks, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation is tanking more than 8%. Silvercorp Metals, Lithium Americas Corp., Snowline Gold Corp., Endeavour Silver Corp., First Quantum Minerals, First Majestic Silver Corp and Ivanhoe Mines are down 5%-7%.

Barrick Mining Corporation (down 1.7%) announced today that it has agreed to acquire 6.64 million shares of Hercules Metals Corp. at C$0.87 per share in a private placement, for about C$5.78 million. Barrick currently owns 36.24 million Hercules shares, representing a 10.34% stake.

Telus is up 11% after confirming that its Board has received an unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional proposal from Québecor regarding a transaction that would result in Québecor acquiring TELUS. The TELUS Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors and engaged both financial and legal advisors to evaluate the Québecor proposal. Quebecor is down 13%.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Rogers Communications, Colliers International Group, BCE, Premium Brands International, Maple Leaf Foods and Bausch Health Companies are gaining 1.8%-4.2%.