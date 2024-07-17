|
18.07.2024 00:03:12
TSX Snaps Five-day Winning Streak; Technology Stocks Decline Sharply
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a negative note on Wednesday, coming off record highs and snapping a five-session winning streak, as technology stocks tumbled following a sell-off in U.S. semiconductor stocks amid prospects of tighter trade curps on Chinese companies.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 22,808.17 in the session, ended with a loss of 144.22 points or 0.63% at 22,851.17.
The Information Technology Capped Index dropped 2.94%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) plunged more than 10%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended down nearly 7%, and Converge Technology (CTS.TO) settled 6.28% down. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) also declined sharply.
In the materials sector, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) and Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO) ended down 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) were among the other major losers in the sector.
Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) were some of the prominent losers from other sectors.
Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) soared 10%. Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO) rallied 6.1%. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Parkland Corporation (PKI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Winpak (WPK.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) posted strong gains.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag an, wohingegen die deutsche Börsen Verluste verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.