(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index surged more than 3% Monday morning, led by strong gains in materials, technology and financials sectors.

Technology stocks tracked the U.S. tech sector which is on song today after NVIDIA Corporation announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Nvidia reinstated Huang as chief executive after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk, less than two weeks after the co-founder resigned due to an alleged spy scandal.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision." On Sunday, Trump had urged the company's board to rehire the ousted founder as it would be the best thing for the chipmaker and for the United States.

Materials stocks rallied thanks to rising precious metals prices.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 34,368.75 earlier in the session, was up 1005.58 points or 3.03% at 34,195.43 nearly half an hour past noon.

The Materials Capped Index, which surged about 7% earlier, was up 6% a little while ago. Abrasilver Resource Corp., Seabridge Gold, G Mining Ventures, Americas Gold & Silver, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated, Snowline Gold, Hudbay Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Endeavour Silver Corp., Ero Copper, Eldorado Gold, Teck Resources, Aris Mining, Aya Gold & Silver, Aris Mining Corporation and Iamgold Corporation climbed 8%-12%.

The Information Technology Capped Index moved up 5.3%. BlackBerry, up 10%, was the top gainer in the sector. Shopify, Celestica and Firan Technology Group gained 8.8%-9%. Coveo Solutions, Docebo, Kinaxis, Open Text Corporation, Lightspeed Commerce, CGI, Enghouse Systems, Descartes Systems Group and Computer Modelling Group gained 2%-4.3%.

Among bank stocks, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 2.5%-3%. Several other stocks from financials sector, including Sprott, IA Financial Corporation, Igm Financial, Manulife Financial and Onex Corporation, also posted strong gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks Artizia (7%), Gildan Activewear (4.5%), Magna International (4.3%), Brp Inc. (3.3%), Linamar Corp. (3%) and Canadian Tire Corporation (2%) moved up sharply.

Several stocks from industrials and utilities sectors too climbed up sharply. Communications and energy stocks were subdued.

In economic news, manufacturing Sales in Canada increased 2.3% in October, after a nil growth in September, preliminary report from Statistics Canada showed.