TSX Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - After a strong start, the Canadian market pared some gains Tuesday morning but still remains firmly placed in positive territory with stocks from energy, communications, consumer staples and financials sectors making significant progress up north.

Materials and healthcare stocks are under pressure, while technology, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

A sharp drop in oil prices and lower bond yields, as well as easing concerns about interest rates following recent weak jobs data lifted sentiment at the start. However, the market gave up some gains as oil prices rebounded and moved above the flat line.

Oil prices fell sharply as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.

Brent crude futures, which fell to $104.35 a barrel, recovered to $105.71, trimming its loss to around 0.9%. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures dropped to $91.70 a barrel before recovering to $93.83, gaining 0.1%.

According to Reuters, Russia expects to increase diesel exports from 3 million to 3.5 million metric tons per month by the end of 2026, returning to the levels seen before the crisis and potentially exceeding volumes announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia said EU countries bought $320.7 billion in hydrocarbons since 2022 despite sanctions, including $21.3 billion in 2026.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 35,956.15 in early trades, is up 175.33 points or 0.49% at 35,839.95 about half an hour before noon.

Enerflex is soaring nearly 13%. Open Text Corporation is up 5.7% and Parex Resources is gaining 4.5%. Shopify, Paramount Resources, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, BCE, Constellation Software, Telus, Imperial Oil, Ovintiv, Winpak and Baytex Energy are up 3%-4%.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Descartes Systems, Canadian Energy Services, Loblaw Companies, Cascades, Whitecap Resources, Ensign Energy Services, Lightspeed Commerce and Rogers Communications are among the several other prominent gainers.

Wesdome Gold Mines is down nearly 10%. SSR Mining, Celestica, Ballard Power Systems, Tilray, Labrador Iron Ore, BlackBerry, First Majestic Silver, Aurora Cannabis, Centerra Gold, Eldorado Gold, Brookfield Renewable, Pan American Silver, Bausch Health Companies and Fortuna Silver Mines are down 3.4%-7%.