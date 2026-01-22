TSX Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Materials Stocks Move Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market opened marginally up and moved further higher Thursday morning as risk sentiment improved following U.S. President Donald Trump softening his tone a bit on Greenland and tariff issues.

Trump ruled out the use of military force to acquire Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday and later said he had reached the "framework" of a deal on the arctic territory.

As a result of the "framework" of a deal reached with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump pulled back from threats to impose sanctions on European countries that opposed his plans.

Materials and healthcare stocks led the market up north even as technology and energy stocks reeled under selling pressure. A few stocks from real estate, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 33,095.60, was up 213.22 points or 0.65% at 33,064.75 about a quarter past noon.)

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.7% as several stocks in the sector surged higher on firm bullion prices.

New Gold, Seabridge Gold and Ssr Mining soared 10.5% - 11.5%. Endeavour Silver Corp., Novagold, Perpetua Resources, Discovery Silver Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp, B2Gold Corp., Aya Gold & Silver, Skeen Resources and Pan American Silver Corp gained 6% - 10%.

Tilray, Cronos Group, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Chartwell Retirement Residences and Curaleaf Holdings were among the notable gainers in the healthcare space.

Ballard Power Systems, Lightspeed Commerce, Stella-Jones, Quebecor, Stantec, TransAlta, Canadian Tire Corporation, Canfor, First Capital Realty, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Descartes Systems, Open Text Corporation and Aecon were among the other notable gainers.

Lundin Mining tanked more than 10%. Celestica, Baytex Energy, Fairfax Financial Holdings, First Quantum Minerals, Vermilion Energy, Teck Resources, Parex Resources, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil and Cameco also declined sharply.

In economic news, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, which tracks 12-month forward expectations for business performance, slipped slightly to 59.5 in January 2026, just below December's three-year high of 59.9.

Data from Statistics Canada showed new housing prices in Canada fell by 0.2% month-on-month in December 2025, after being flat in the previous month. On yearly basis, housing prices slipped by 2% in December, following a 1.9% decline in the prior month.