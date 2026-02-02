TSX Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Technology, Financials Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market gained some ground in positive territory on Monday, recovering from the severe setback it suffered in the previous session. Shares from technology, financials and consumer sectors moved higher, contributing to the market's upmove.

Materials stocks found some support as metal prices recovered, but pared gains subsequently. Energy stocks traded weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 32,235.28 earlier in the session, was up 248.22 points or 0.78% at 32,171.74 a few minutes past noon.

Technology stocks Celestica and Shopify moved up 4% and 3.1%, respectively. Computer Modelling Group, CGI Group, Docebo, Lightspeed Commerce and Sangoma Technologies gained 1.3%-2%.

Among finanncials, Goeasy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Brookfield Corporation, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial gained 2%-3%. EQB, Igm Financial, Sun Life Financial, Royal Bank of Canada, Trisura Group, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Bank of Nova Scotia and Power Corporation of Canada also moved up sharply.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia, Dollarama, Canadian Tire Corporation, BRP Inc. and Gildan Activewear, and consumer staples stocks Empire Company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Loblaw, Metro and Saputo gained 1.5%-3.4%.

Eldorado Gold tanked 8%. Badger Infrastructure, Tourmaline Oil Corp., Kelt Exploration, NexGen Energy, Equinox Gold, Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, Vermilion Energy and Silvercorp Metals lost 2%-6%.

Data from S&P Global showed that its Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in January 2026 from 48.6 in the previous month, marking the end of an eleven-month downturn and recording a 12-month high.