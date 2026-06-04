TSX Up More Than 1% At Noon After Hitting New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new record high Thursday morning, rebounding strongly from previous session's setback.

The mood in several markets across the globe turned a bit positive following Israel and Lebanon agreeing to renew their fragile ceasefire after days of intensified attacks in southern Lebanon

The index, which hit a new record high of 35,218.69, was up 375.04 points or 1.08% at 35,176.58 slightly before noon.

Materials, financials, healthcare and real estate stocks moved higher. Several stocks from technology and industrials sectors climbed up as well, while communications stocks drifted lower.

Bausch Health Companies, up 5.4%, and Curaleaf Holdings, up 5.8%, are the two prominent gainers in the Healthcare index, which is up ore than 2.5%.

In the materials sector, Equinox Gold Corp., Ivanhoe Mines, Barrick Mining Corporation, Franco-Nevada Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines, Skeena Resources, OR Royalties, K92 Mining, Wheaton Precious Metals, Novagold Resources and Orla Mining are up 2.5%-4.3%.

Among financials, Onex Corporation, Goeasy, Brookfield Asset Management, Trisura Group, Brookfield Corporation, IA Financial Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada, Sprott, Igm Financial Inc., Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal are gaining 1.5%-3%.

Real estate stocks Altus Group, FirstService Corp., Colliers International Group, Granite Real Estate Investment, Vital Infrastructure, Riocan Real Estate and Allied Properties are up 1%-4%.

Terravest Industries, International Petroleum, Whitecap Resources, Strathcona Resources, Athabasca Oil Corporation, Ces Energy Solutions and Headwater Exploration are among the prominent gainers in the energy sector.

Tech stocks Descartes Systems Group and Docebo are up 9.1% and 7.4%, respectively. Kinaxis is rising 5.7% and Constellation Software is climbing up 4.5%. BlackBerry, Shopify Inc., Enghouse Systems and Lightspeed Commerce are also up sharply.