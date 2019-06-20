|
20.06.2019 00:59:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -
BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2019effective at open of market on Friday, June 21, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")
[formerly Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. ("AHS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 3, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening June 21, 2019, the common shares of Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'other food manufacturing' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
37,514,237
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GENX
(new)
CUSIP Number:
37232A109
(new)
________________________________________
INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, June 21, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, June 21, 2019, the ordinary shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Western Australia
Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 287,082,989 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding (inclusive of the 63,819,995 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the plan of arrangement between M2 Cobalt Corp. and the Company).
Escrowed Securities:
Nil ordinary shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
JVR
CUSIP Number:
Q5058P361
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated xxxxx filed at www.sedar.com.
Company Contact:
Bryce Crocker, CEO
Company Address:
Ground Floor, 585 Burwood Road, Hawthorn, Victoria 3122, Australia
Company Phone Number:
+61 (3) 9583-0498
Company Fax Number:
+61 (3) 9818 3656
Company Email Address:
bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au
Company Website:
https://jervoismining.com.au
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Halt
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 17, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday June 19, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company were halted.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening Friday June 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated June 17, 2019, effective at market open on Friday, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 19, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
19/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,000.000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
MRG President's Fund
(Andrew Pollard)
Y
1,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,400.00
PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on October 24, 2018. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 13, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 22, 2019 for gross proceeds of $4,000,000.
Agents:
Raymond James Ltd. and Cormark Securities Inc., together with their U.S. affiliates Raymond James (USA) Ltd. and Cormark Securities (USA) Limited
Offering:
20,000,000 shares
Share Price:
$0.20 per share
Agents' Warrants:
Nil
Greenshoe Option:
The Agents may over-allot the shares in connection with this offering and the Company has granted to the Agent an option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares at $0.20 per share for additional gross proceeds of $600,000, up to the close of business on June 21, 2019
The Agents received a cash commission equal to $183,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 13, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2019, May 13, 2019 and April 10, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: Jun 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 07, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,370,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
2,370,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,370,333 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Eric Chan
Y
85,000
Wenling Xu
Y
14,000
Mark Korol
Y
70,000
Ou Yang Horng
Y
100,000
Rhoda Mei Ling Liu
Y
38,000
Chih-Huei Yen
Y
35,000
Pei-Ling Chen
Y
70,000
Wen-Hua Fu
Y
50,333
Wen-Kai Hsieh
Y
35,000
Joseph Shuen Chuen Chan
Y
35,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending company contract; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
M2 COBALT CORP. ("MC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019:
Number of Shares:
850,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 850,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP. ("LABS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated June 10, 2019, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on June 10, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on June 17, 2019, for gross proceeds of $75,002,700.
Underwriters:
Scotia Capital Inc., GMP Securities L.P., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp., AltaCorp Capital Inc. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC
Offering:
13,514,000 shares, plus an Over-Allotment Option of up to 2,027,100 shares – see below
Share Price:
$5.55 per Share
Underwriter's Fee:
$4,022,019.79 has been paid to the Underwriters.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 2,027,100 shares at $5.55 per share, exercisable up to 30 days after the closing of the offering. As of the date hereof, the Over-Allotment Option has not been exercised.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEW ENERGY METALS CORP ("ENRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:22 p.m. PST, June 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
YSS CORP. ("YSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an investment and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 13, 2019 between YSS Corp. (the "Company") and Sweet Tree Modern Hypothecary Ltd. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, (i) the Company shall purchase non-voting common shares in the capital of the Target on the Closing Date; (ii) the Company shall acquire a call right to acquire the voting common shares of the Target on the Closing Date; and (iii) the Company shall purchase from the Vendors non-voting common shares in the capital of the Target and issue to the Vendors additional Listed Shares upon the Corporation achieving the performance thresholds set forth in the Agreement. As consideration to the Vendor, the Company will pay $1,500,000 cash and issue 27,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price per share equal to $0.05 upon closing and issue an additional 161,768,000 common shares of the Company, on a pre-consolidated basis, upon achieving the performance thresholds set forth in the Agreement.
For further information, please see the Company's press release dated June 13, 2019.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen mit leichten Zuschlägen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich marginal im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ohne große Veränderung. Der Handel an den US-Börsen war zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.