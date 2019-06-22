|
22.06.2019 02:31:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated April 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening June 25, 2019, the common shares of Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,376,994
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
BGS
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
068294305
(new)
________________________________________
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.1995
Payable Date: July 31, 2019
Record Date: June 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")
[formerly Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. ("GCR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors effective June 21, 2017 and June 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. to Gespeg Resources Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the common shares of Gespeg Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper-zinc ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212233).
Capitalization:
Unlimited
number of common shares with no par value of which
86,039,934
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common share
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbol:
GCR
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
37425P103
(NEW)
__________________________________
GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved a plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Return of Capital Transaction"). The Return of Capital Transaction was made effective at 12:01am (Pacific time) on June 14, 2019. Shareholders were required to submit a letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent to receive the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction.
The shareholders of the Company approved the Return of Capital Transaction at the Company's annual general and special meeting on June 13, 2019. In addition, the Company received the final order of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on the same day.
Effective, June 24, 2019, the Company will trade on the new CUSIP.
Post - Arrangement:
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
99,395,048
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GRZ
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
38068N306
(new)
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated March, 27, 2019, June 13, 2019, June 14, 2019, and June 21, 2019 and the Company's Information Circular dated April 30, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Resume Trading
Effective on Monday, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on June 21st by the Company.
________________________________________
MAVERIX METALS INC. ("MMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, under the symbol "MMX".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MMX" on TSX Venture Exchange after Monday, June 24, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
NOVATEQNI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("NTQ")
[formerly NOVATEQNI CORPORATION ("NTQ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders May 21, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening June 25, 2019, the common shares of NovaTeqni Technology Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of NovaTeqni Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' Company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,794,746
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
NTQ
(NO CHANGE)
CUSIP Number:
67001M 10 9
(new)
________________________________________
TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors May 23, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the common shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
10,694,296
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
TRS
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
895298206
(new)
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.0075
Payable Date: July 15, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")
[formerly ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR") ]
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, the Bulletin incorrectly stated the ticker symbol and company tier. The ticker symbol should be ZTR.H as stated above and the tier should be NEX Company as stated above.
________________________________________
19/06/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kieran Downes
Y
600,000
Jason Riley
Y
1,300,000
Derrick Auch
Y
600,000
Patrick Joseph Meager
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on May 31, 2019 and June 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.085 for a two (2) year period, to settle outstanding debt for $17,500.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 13, 2019.
________________________________________
CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, June 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,763,333 non flow-through shares
2,662,500 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per non flow-through share
$0.20 per flow-through share
Warrants:
3,763,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,763,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Max Sali
Y
150,000 FT
100,000 NFT
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
325,000 FT
[3 places]
Finder's Fee:
$11,480 cash and 61,366 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$18,550 cash and 107,333 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for one year.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of a total of 250,000 non-transferable warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to purchase 250,000 common shares pursuant to three non-convertible loans totalizing $250,000, bearing an annual interest rate of 6% and maturing after six months. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
The Company issued news release dated June 17, 2019 in connection with that transaction.
DIAGNOS INC («ADK»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de bons de souscription en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 juin 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission d'un total de 250 000 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 250 000 d'actions ordinaires, dans le cadre de trois prêts non-convertibles totalisant 250 000$, ayant un taux d'intérêt annuel de 6 % et échéant après un six mois. Les bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,35 $ l'action pendant une période d'un an.
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
La société a émis un communiqué de presse le 17 juin 2019 relativement à l'opération précitée.
__________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019 and June 20, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,761,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
6,761,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,761,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
19 placees
Finder's Fee:
$21,248 cash payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
$630 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,012,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
6,012,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,012,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Marie Constance Norman
Y
37,500
Brian McEwen
Y
75,000
Finder's Fee:
Connor Perger
$30,100.00 cash; 150,500 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,400.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$7,000.00 cash; 35,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Non-transferable. Same terms as the private placement warrants.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.38 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 exercisable until June 17, 2021
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated June 3, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019. The revised terms of the entire financing are as follows:
Number of Shares:
3,384,200 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
3,384,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,384,200 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a one year period
$0.20 in the second year
$0.25 in the third year
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kim Evans
Y
400,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $8,006.40 and 66,720 non-transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 29, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.55 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.15 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RIDER INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RDR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SARMENT HOLDING LIMITED ("SAIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SARMENT HOLDING LIMITED ("SAIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
