TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

[formerly VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. ("VLT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors June 21, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, July 8, 2019, the common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Voltaic Minerals Corp. will be delisted.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,262,667 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ALLI (new) CUSIP Number: 02075W105 (new)

________________________________________

DELIVRA CORP. ("DVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, July 5, 2019, the common shares of Delivra Corp. ("Delivra") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Delivra shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 3, 2019, between Delivra and Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest"), whereby Harvest has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Delivra.

Under terms of the Arrangement, Delivra shareholders received 0.595 common share of Harvest for each Delivra common share held.

The Arrangement was approved by Delivra shareholders on May 27, 2019 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 29, 2019.

For further details, please refer to Delivra's Management Information Circular dated April 18, 2019 and closing news release dated July 3, 2019.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: July 15, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 12, 2019

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 2, 2019, with respect to the Company's prospectus offering and listing of warrants.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The warrants of the Company which were listed at the close of business yesterday July 3, 2019, commenced trading upon confirmation of closing the public offering on July 4, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on July 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $11,592,000 (8,280,000 units at $1.40 per unit including the units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of the over-allotment option).

The Company has issued a news release on July 4, 2019, in order to announce closing.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. («XBC») («XBC.WT»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 2 juillet 2019 relativement à l'émission d'unités par prospectus et l'inscription des bons de souscription.

Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Les bons de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la côte à la fermeture des affaires hier le 3 juillet 2019, ont été admis à la négociation après la confirmation de la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne le 4 juillet 2019.

La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne le 4 juillet 2019. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 11 592 000 $ (8 280 000 unités au prix de 1,40 $ l'unité incluant l'exercice intégral de l'option de surallocation par les preneurs fermes).

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juillet 2019, afin d'annoncer la clôture.

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

19/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED ("AGRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AIM4 VENTURES INC. ("AIMD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 2, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business July 3, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on July 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,497 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $21,285.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 4 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 236 497 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,09 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 21 285 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 juillet 2019.

_______________________________________

BETTERU EDUCATION CORP. ("BTRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Eve-Marie Bruneau $350.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Richardson GMP Ltd. $5,670.00 cash; 113,400 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exerciseable within 12 months of closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHINOOK TYEE INDUSTRY LIMITED ("XCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 59 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 612890 BC Ltd.



(Alex Blodgett) Y 166,666 Taiga Atlas plc



(Stefan Feuerstein) Y 2,310,176





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 605,000 [4 places]











Finder's Fee: $16,189.25 cash and 107,928 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$19,845 cash and 132,300 warrants payable to General Research GmbH.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for 6 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 31,237,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 17, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 17, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 31,237,000 shares with 31,237,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on August 18, 2017.

________________________________________

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019 and June 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,437,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 39 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Buena Tierra Developments Ltd. (Paul Cowley) Y 488,000 Frederick Sveinson Y 160,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $7,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated June 6, 2019 and July 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus share purchase warrants each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of one year in consideration of a US$100,000 loan.



Shares Warrants Michael McMillan Nil 2,000,000

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,333,334 non-flow-through shares and 4,864,863 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non-flow-through share and $0.37 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $89,999.99 in cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,200,000 common shares

3,600,000 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

$0.05 per flow through common share



Warrants: 6,200,000 warrants to purchase 6,200,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee: A finder received a commission of $4,000 cash and 80,000 warrants expiring December 19, 2020, to purchase 80,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated June 20, 2019.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR («GDM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 6 200 000 actions ordinaires

3 600 000 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

0,05 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Bons de souscription : 6 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 200 000 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 13 souscripteurs



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 4 000$ en espèces et 80 000 bons de souscription expirant le 19 décembre 2020, permettant de souscrire 80 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ par action.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 20 juin 2019.

______________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,777,777 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share





Warrants None





Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Fortune Future Holdings Limited



(Guogang Li and Wenlong Wang) Y 17,777,777





Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 20, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 07, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 16,590,847 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 35,400,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow through share



Number of Placees: 63 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Richard Boulay Y 525,000 Carrie Cesarone Y 125,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 1,870,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $35,150.00 cash; 351,500 warrants PI Financial Corp. $12,100.00 cash; 121,000 warrants Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $63,798.08 cash; 205,500 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: each warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of one year from date of issue

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:

Number of Securities: 2,500,000 common share units ("Units")

Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for up to 24 months following the closing date.



Number of Placees: 42 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Robert Schulz Y 172,000







Finder's Fee: 76,790 Units and 153,580 warrants ("Broker Warrants") payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

1,225 Units and 2,450 Broker Warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

The Broker Warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 28, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2019 and July 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mineral Fund Advisory Pty. Ltd. Y 300,000 (Christopher Berlet)









Khadijah Samnani Y 25,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange