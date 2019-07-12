TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 10, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









AAP 1 ALPHA PEAK LEISURE INC. the required record in accordance 2019/03/31





with National Instrument 51-102







Continuous Disclosure Obligations







and Form 51-102F1







Management's Discussion & Analysis.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, July 15, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 7, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 10, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Mulitlateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 15, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 15, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

CAPB.P CUSIP Number:

14070W105 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 7, 2019



Company Contact: Derek Lew Company Address: 2080-1055 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V6E 3R5 Company Phone Number: 604-633-1418 Company Email Address: ir@growthworks.ca

________________________________________

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, July 15, 2019, the common shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,992,071 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CGP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 21922J 60 4 (new)

________________________________________

19/07/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 21, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amending agreement between Blackrock Gold Corp. ("Blackrock") and Pescio Exploration LLC ("Pescio") dated June 1, 2019 (the "Amending Agreement") which amends a mining lease agreement (the "Lease Agreement") dated October 27, 2017 between Blackrock and Pescio with respect to 552 unpatented lode mining claims situated in Elko, Nevada, and known as the Silver Cloud Project (the "Property").

The Amending Agreement provides for the following amendments to the Lease Agreement:

1. Blackrock has negotiated a Buyout Option to purchase 100% ownership in the Silver Cloud Project subject to a 3.5% production royalty in favor of Pescio. Pescio has granted to Blackrock the sole and exclusive option to purchase and own 100% of the Silver Cloud Property which option may be exercised at any time provided the Amending Agreement is in good standing. The option exercise price is three million five hundred thousand dollars ($3,500,000.USD) if the option is exercised on or before October 27, 2023 and five million ($5,000,000USD) if the option is exercised after October 27, 2023. If the option is exercised before the Minimum Drilling Commitment has been satisfied, Blackrock remains obligated to perform such minimum drilling or pay to Pescio a non-drilling penalty of US$50 per foot of undrilled footage.

2. The payment schedule table contained in the original agreement is replaced with the following:

Date Original Payment

Amount Revised Payment

Amount 2nd Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2019) US$100,000 US$75,000 3rd Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2020) US$150,000 US$100,000 4th Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2021) US$200,000 US$150,000 5th Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2022) US$250,000 US$200,000 6th Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2023) US$500,000 US$500,000 7th Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2024) US$750,000 US$750,000 8th Anniversary of Effective Date (October 27, 2025) US$1,500,000 US$1,500,000 (and all subsequent anniversaries the Lease Agreement is in effect) US$1,500,000 US$1,500,000

3. The time period to conduct the "Minimum Drilling Commitment" has been modified, where Blackrock is now to perform a total of a minimum 25,000 feet of drilling on the property by October 27, 2022. Minimum drilling threshold must be achieved otherwise Blackrock is subject to a non-drilling penalty amounting to $50 per foot of undrilled footage.

4. The work/drilling commitment is now revised as per the table below

Lease Year Minimum Feet Drilled Sixth 10,000' Seventh 20,000' Eighth 20,000' Ninth 20,000' (and each subsequent Lease Year)

5. Royalty Percentage Subject to Buy-Down. The Royalty Percentage of 3.5% as a whole, is made subject to a buy-down option (the "Royalty Buy-Down") representing one percent (1%) of the gross value in favor of Blackrock or any assignee thereof for a total sum of three million dollars ($3,000,000) cash exercisable by Blackrock, in its sole discretion, at any time within five (5) years of the Effective Date.

6. The cash minimum payments will not be credited cumulatively against Blackrock's royalty payment obligations.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For Further information, see Blackrock's news release dated June 3, 2019 which is available under Blackrock's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Series Seed Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement dated January 11, 2019 between BlockchainK2 Corp. (the "Company") and Envexergy Inc. whereby the Company acquires 185,625 Series Seed Preferred stock. Consideration is US$499,999.50.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending delisting, this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT LION ENERGY INC. ("DLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, July 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated May 15, 2019 between Jaeger Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Vendor") extending the term of the Agreement during which time cumulative work expenditures of $500,000 must be spent by February 22, 2023. Further, any grants received by the Vendor under the New Brunswick junior mining assistance program will be transferred to the Company within 10 days of the Company providing invoices matching the amount of the grant deposit or grant balance. Consideration is 1,600,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2019.

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 08, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 19, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$6,000,000 (600 notes with a face value of US$10,000 each)



Conversion Price: Convertible into 78,600,000 common shares at C$0.10 and 19,650,000 common share purchase.



Maturity date: 36 months from Advance Date





Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the greater of C$0.10 or the average VWAP over 5 trading days immediately preceding the Advance Date for each of the three years





Interest rate: 12.5 %



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: Capstan Capital Partners LLP will receive a fee of US$300,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NATUREBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,121,603 shares to settle outstanding debt for $912,160.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Ledcor Environmental







Group Ltd. Y $912,160 $0.10 9,121,603

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $24,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 3, 2019 and July 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 39,808,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 19,904,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,904,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 59 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Barry Girling Y 40,000 Greg Crowe Y 40,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 2 placee(s)]

350,000







Finder's Fee: 216,000 shares and 216,000 warrants to Anders Nerell

$4,425 and 35,400 warrants to Sascha Opel

$11,025 and 88,200 warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$10,725 and 85,800 warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.

$375 and 3,000 warrants to PI Financial Corp.

$13,365 and 106,920 warrants to Gerhard Merkel

$7,500 and 60,000 warrants to Discovery Advisory Company

Finders' warrants are exercisable at $0.20 for two years.

________________________________________

TERRACO GOLD CORP. ("TEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2019 and July 8, 2019:

FIRST TRANCHE





Number of Shares: 36,286,021 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR MINERALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,208,687 common share units ("Units")

Each Unit consists of one share and one warrant



Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit



Warrants: 3,208,687 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,208,687 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for up to two years from closing



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Charles Littlejohn Y 990,021







Finder's Fee: $16,639.99 cash and 221,867 warrants ("Finder Warrants") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.15 until May 6, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

