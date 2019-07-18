|
18.07.2019 00:29:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 16, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
FTM
2
Fortem Resources Inc
annual audited financial statements, annual
2019/02/28
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
GREEN PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("GPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 15, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective April 16, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $218,870 (2,188,700 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Friday July 19, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
6,288,700 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
4,100,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GPCC.P
CUSIP Number:
393212105
Agent:
Hampton Securities Limited
Agent's Options:
175,096 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 15, 2019.
Company Contact:
Steven Olsthoorn
Company Address:
45 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 703
Toronto, ON M2N 5W9
Company Phone Number:
416-924-4900 ext 333
Company Email Address:
steven.olsthoorn@dntwtoronto.com
________________________________________
TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")
[formerly Tethyan Resources PLC ("TETH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement and Name Change:
The Exchange has approved Tethyan Resources PLC ("Tethyan") proposed Plan of Arrangement under the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme of Arrangement").The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by resolutions passed by Tethyan shareholders at a Court Meeting and a General Meeting, both held on June 28, 2019.
In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement, Tethyan Resource Corp. ("New Tethyan"), a company incorporated in British Columbia, will become the parent company of Tethyan.
Accordingly, Tethyan Resource Corp. will be the new name of the listed entity. There is no change in the listed entity's symbol.
The Scheme of Arrangement is fully described in Tethyan's Information Circular dated June 3, 2019.
Substitutional Listing:
In accordance with the above-referenced Scheme Arrangement, Tethyan shareholders who previously held common shares of Tethyan (the "Old Shares") will be issued one common share of New Tethyan on a one for one basis ("New Shares").
No cash payment will be made in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement.
Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Friday, July 19, 2019.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
80,429,132
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
TETH
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
88167B 10 9
(NEW)
For further information refer to Tethyan's Information Circular dated June 3, 2019.
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Scheme of Arrangement, the shares of Tethyan Resources PLC will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 18, 2019 the shares of Tethyan Resources PLC will be delisted.
_______________________________________________
UMG MEDIA LTD. ("ESPT")
[formerly Gegs Capital Corp. ("GEGS.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 15, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the common shares of UMG Media Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "ESPT".
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Friday, July 19, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction involves the Acquisition of UMG Media Corp. for consideration of 158,585,815 pre-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share.
1,863,858 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,500,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Blackhawk Resource Corp
Y
7,257,269
Jeff Covington
Y
6,018,714
David M. Antony
Y
1,075,251
Scott McGregor
Y
425,000
Martin Brown
Y
272,525
Charidy Lazorko
Y
159,469
Raymond Antony
Y
27,635
Hector Rodriguez
Y
13,817
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "UMG Media Ltd."
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the common shares of UMG Media Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gegs Capital Corp. will be delisted.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019, which is filed on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as an "Electronic Sports Gaming" company.
Capitalization (Post-Consolidation):
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
43,294,402
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
4,363,858
shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ESPT (new)
CUSIP Number:
902879 10 5 (new)
Company Contact:
Dave Antony, CEO
Company Address:
650, 816 – 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1A1
Company Phone Number:
(403) 531-1710
Company Email Address:
dantony@umggaming.com
_______________________________
XPEL, INC. ("DAP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Change in CUSIP
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the Company's CUSIP number has been changed from U98409102 to 98379L100. The ISIN is now US98379L1008.
________________________________________
19/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, July 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,240,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,240,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.06
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
MALEKSULTAN DHANANI
Y
4,700,000
ZAHIR DHANANI
Y
1,900,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DISTRICT METALS CORP ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2019 and July 2, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,615,454 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
5,615,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,615,454 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
$60,646 cash and 336,927 warrants payable to Medalist Capital Ltd
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for three years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
22,195,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Number of Placees:
80 Placees
Agent's Fee:
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $144,390.00 cash; 1,443,900 Broker options.
Broker option at price $0.10
Expiry 24 months
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,488,185 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,024,409.27.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
HPX TechCo Inc
Y
$1,024,409.27
$0.05
20,488,185
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2019:
Number of Shares:
400,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Scott A. Treblicock
Y
400,000
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of the Company relating to an arms' length agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Acroo Inc. (TSXV: AKR), in connection with the disposition of specific assets of I.Q. 7/24 Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, including certain key customer accounts, their related operations and certain platform components.
The consideration payable pursuant to the Agreement is $2,800,000 in cash.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2019, June 14, 2019 and July 3, 2019.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de la société en vertu d'une convention sans lien de dépendance (la « Convention ») entre la société et Acroo Inc. (TSXV: AKR), prévoyant la vente d'actifs spécifiques de I.Q. 7/24 Inc., une filiale à 100 % intérêt de la Société, comprenant certains comptes clients, leurs activités associées et certaines composantes de la plateforme.
La considération payable en vertu de la Convention est de 2 800 000 $ en espèces.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés du 9 mai 2019, 14 juin 2019 et 3 juillet 2019.
_________________________________
NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 179,687 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Joe Houssian
Y
$1,718.76
$0.06
28,646
Philip Hughes
Y
$5,000.00
$0.06
83,333
Arthur Willms
Y
$2,031.24
$0.06
33,854
David Rehn
Y
$2,031.24
$0.06
33,854
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 12, 2019, the French version of the Bulletin should have indicated "Purchase Price: $0.235 per common share" instead of "Purchase Price: $0.36 per common share". There is no other change to the bulletin dated July 12, 2019.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Correction
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 12 juillet 2019, la version française du bulletin aurait dû se lire «Prix : 0,235 $ par action ordinaire» plutôt que «Prix : 0,36 $ par action ordinaire». Les autres renseignements au bulletin du 12 juillet 2019 demeurent les mêmes.
___________________________________
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,252,143 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Warrants:
5,126,072 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,126,072 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.55
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
30 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David L. Hodgson
Y
80,000
Lazarus O. Shigwedha
Y
12,857
David Underwood
Y
202,858
Grayston Capital Investments Inc
Y
342,857
Heye Daun
Y
685,714
John Andrew
Y
180,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$15,240.00 cash; 42,857 shares
Haywood Securities Inc
$10,250.00 cash
PowerOne Capital Markets Limited
$10,000.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,850,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 17, 2019.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Exploration Agreement dated June 4, 2019 between Serengeti Resources Inc. (the 'Company'), the Kwadacha First Nation and the Tsay Keh Dene Nation regarding the Company exploration and drilling programs on the Atty Property. In consideration, the Company will issue 50,000 shares.
_______________________________________
SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Company") relating to a non-arms' length option agreement between the Company and Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc. dated June 14, 2019, for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Calumet Nord project composed of 42 claims in Pontiac, Québec.
Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in in the Calumet Nord project, in consideration of $200,000 in cash and a 1% NSR to Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 26, 2019.
RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE. (« SFX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de Ressources Sphinx Ltée. (la « société ») relativement à une convention d'option entre la société et Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc., des personnes ayant un lien de dépendance, datée du 14 juin 2019 pour acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans le projet Calumet Nord composé de 42 claims à Pontiac, Québec.
Selon les termes de l'entente, la société va acquérir un intérêt de 100% dans le projet Calumet Nord, en considération de 200 000 $ en espèces et une redevance NSR de 1 % à Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 26 juin 2019.
________________________________
THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Motion Picture Sales Entity Acquisition Agreement dated July 5, 2019 between the Wonderfilm Media Corporation (the Company) and Amcomri GP BVI Limited, Larry Howard, Martin Andrew Lyon, Adam Stuart Lacey and Michael Walker (collectively the Partners) whereby the Company and the Partners will enter into a joint venture in a new entity, Wonderfilm Global Sales Limited (WGSL). The Company will acquire a 50.1% interest in WGSL for 2,000,000 common shares plus an additional 2,000,000 common shares if WGSL meets EBITDA targets within 36 months.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amending agreement dated May 25, 2019 between the Company and Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (Michael Ross) whereby the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares in consideration of amendments to the Company's obligations relating to the Poplar Property.
________________________________________
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
