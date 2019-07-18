TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 16, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)









FTM 2 Fortem Resources Inc annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis, and

certification of annual filings 2019/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GREEN PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("GPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 15, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective April 16, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $218,870 (2,188,700 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday July 19, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,288,700 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,100,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GPCC.P CUSIP Number: 393212105 Agent: Hampton Securities Limited



Agent's Options: 175,096 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 15, 2019.

Company Contact: Steven Olsthoorn Company Address: 45 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 703

Toronto, ON M2N 5W9 Company Phone Number: 416-924-4900 ext 333 Company Email Address: steven.olsthoorn@dntwtoronto.com

________________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

[formerly Tethyan Resources PLC ("TETH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement and Name Change:

The Exchange has approved Tethyan Resources PLC ("Tethyan") proposed Plan of Arrangement under the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme of Arrangement").The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by resolutions passed by Tethyan shareholders at a Court Meeting and a General Meeting, both held on June 28, 2019.

In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement, Tethyan Resource Corp. ("New Tethyan"), a company incorporated in British Columbia, will become the parent company of Tethyan.

Accordingly, Tethyan Resource Corp. will be the new name of the listed entity. There is no change in the listed entity's symbol.

The Scheme of Arrangement is fully described in Tethyan's Information Circular dated June 3, 2019.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Scheme Arrangement, Tethyan shareholders who previously held common shares of Tethyan (the "Old Shares") will be issued one common share of New Tethyan on a one for one basis ("New Shares").

No cash payment will be made in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Friday, July 19, 2019.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

80,429,132 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: TETH (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88167B 10 9 (NEW)

For further information refer to Tethyan's Information Circular dated June 3, 2019.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Scheme of Arrangement, the shares of Tethyan Resources PLC will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 18, 2019 the shares of Tethyan Resources PLC will be delisted.

_______________________________________________

UMG MEDIA LTD. ("ESPT")

[formerly Gegs Capital Corp. ("GEGS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 15, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the common shares of UMG Media Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "ESPT".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Friday, July 19, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the Acquisition of UMG Media Corp. for consideration of 158,585,815 pre-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share.

1,863,858 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,500,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Blackhawk Resource Corp Y 7,257,269 Jeff Covington Y 6,018,714 David M. Antony Y 1,075,251 Scott McGregor Y 425,000 Martin Brown Y 272,525 Charidy Lazorko Y 159,469 Raymond Antony Y 27,635 Hector Rodriguez Y 13,817

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "UMG Media Ltd."

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the common shares of UMG Media Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gegs Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an "Electronic Sports Gaming" company.





Capitalization (Post-Consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,294,402 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,363,858 shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ESPT (new) CUSIP Number: 902879 10 5 (new)



Company Contact:

Dave Antony, CEO Company Address:

650, 816 – 7th Avenue SW



Calgary, AB T2P 1A1 Company Phone Number:

(403) 531-1710 Company Email Address:

dantony@umggaming.com

_______________________________

XPEL, INC. ("DAP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change in CUSIP

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2019, the Company's CUSIP number has been changed from U98409102 to 98379L100. The ISIN is now US98379L1008.

________________________________________

19/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, July 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,240,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,240,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares MALEKSULTAN DHANANI Y 4,700,000 ZAHIR DHANANI Y 1,900,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2019 and July 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,615,454 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 5,615,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,615,454 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: $60,646 cash and 336,927 warrants payable to Medalist Capital Ltd

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for three years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 22,195,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 80 Placees

Agent's Fee:

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $144,390.00 cash; 1,443,900 Broker options.

Broker option at price $0.10

Expiry 24 months



________________________________________

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,488,185 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,024,409.27.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares HPX TechCo Inc Y $1,024,409.27 $0.05 20,488,185

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott A. Treblicock Y 400,000

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of the Company relating to an arms' length agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Acroo Inc. (TSXV: AKR), in connection with the disposition of specific assets of I.Q. 7/24 Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, including certain key customer accounts, their related operations and certain platform components.

The consideration payable pursuant to the Agreement is $2,800,000 in cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2019, June 14, 2019 and July 3, 2019.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de la société en vertu d'une convention sans lien de dépendance (la « Convention ») entre la société et Acroo Inc. (TSXV: AKR), prévoyant la vente d'actifs spécifiques de I.Q. 7/24 Inc., une filiale à 100 % intérêt de la Société, comprenant certains comptes clients, leurs activités associées et certaines composantes de la plateforme.

La considération payable en vertu de la Convention est de 2 800 000 $ en espèces.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés du 9 mai 2019, 14 juin 2019 et 3 juillet 2019.

_________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 179,687 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.76 $0.06 28,646 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.00 $0.06 83,333 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.24 $0.06 33,854 David Rehn Y $2,031.24 $0.06 33,854

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 12, 2019, the French version of the Bulletin should have indicated "Purchase Price: $0.235 per common share" instead of "Purchase Price: $0.36 per common share". There is no other change to the bulletin dated July 12, 2019.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 12 juillet 2019, la version française du bulletin aurait dû se lire «Prix : 0,235 $ par action ordinaire» plutôt que «Prix : 0,36 $ par action ordinaire». Les autres renseignements au bulletin du 12 juillet 2019 demeurent les mêmes.

___________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,252,143 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 5,126,072 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,126,072 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.55



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 30 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares David L. Hodgson Y 80,000 Lazarus O. Shigwedha Y 12,857 David Underwood Y 202,858 Grayston Capital Investments Inc

(Friedman Alan) Y 342,857 Heye Daun Y 685,714 John Andrew Y 180,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $15,240.00 cash; 42,857 shares Haywood Securities Inc $10,250.00 cash PowerOne Capital Markets Limited $10,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,850,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 17, 2019.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Exploration Agreement dated June 4, 2019 between Serengeti Resources Inc. (the 'Company'), the Kwadacha First Nation and the Tsay Keh Dene Nation regarding the Company exploration and drilling programs on the Atty Property. In consideration, the Company will issue 50,000 shares.

_______________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Company") relating to a non-arms' length option agreement between the Company and Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc. dated June 14, 2019, for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Calumet Nord project composed of 42 claims in Pontiac, Québec.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in in the Calumet Nord project, in consideration of $200,000 in cash and a 1% NSR to Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 26, 2019.

RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE. (« SFX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de Ressources Sphinx Ltée. (la « société ») relativement à une convention d'option entre la société et Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc., des personnes ayant un lien de dépendance, datée du 14 juin 2019 pour acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans le projet Calumet Nord composé de 42 claims à Pontiac, Québec.

Selon les termes de l'entente, la société va acquérir un intérêt de 100% dans le projet Calumet Nord, en considération de 200 000 $ en espèces et une redevance NSR de 1 % à Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 26 juin 2019.

________________________________

THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Motion Picture Sales Entity Acquisition Agreement dated July 5, 2019 between the Wonderfilm Media Corporation (the Company) and Amcomri GP BVI Limited, Larry Howard, Martin Andrew Lyon, Adam Stuart Lacey and Michael Walker (collectively the Partners) whereby the Company and the Partners will enter into a joint venture in a new entity, Wonderfilm Global Sales Limited (WGSL). The Company will acquire a 50.1% interest in WGSL for 2,000,000 common shares plus an additional 2,000,000 common shares if WGSL meets EBITDA targets within 36 months.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amending agreement dated May 25, 2019 between the Company and Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (Michael Ross) whereby the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares in consideration of amendments to the Company's obligations relating to the Poplar Property.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange