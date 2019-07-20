TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION ("AGB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atlantic Gold Corporation ("Atlantic") and St Barbara Limited ("St Barbara") dated May 14, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, St Barbara has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Atlantic by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Atlantic shareholder will be entitled to receive (a) $2.90 for each common share of Atlantic held; and (b) 0.05 shares of Artemis Gold Inc., a company that holds Atlantic's interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC).

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Atlantic shareholders and the holders of Atlantic's stock options was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on July 15, 2019 and that the final order of the British Columbia Supreme Court with respect to the Transaction was received on July 17, 2019. The Transaction closed on July 19, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Atlantic, dated as of June 10, 2019, which is available under the Atlantic profile on SEDAR.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Atlantic has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, July 22, 2019, the common shares of Atlantic will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the closing of the Transaction Atlantic and St Barbara were at arm's length.

________________________________________

ELECTRA STONE LTD. ("ELT.H")

[formerly Electra Stone Ltd. ("ELT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 19 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 23, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ELT to ELT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD. ("RVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, July 22, 2019, the common shares of Revive Therapeutics Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. ("COQ.H")

[formerly Rooster Energy Ltd. ("COQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of July 23, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from COQ to COQ.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 29, 2017, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 19, 2019, effective at the open, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

VANITY CAPITAL INC. ("VYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the securities of Vanity Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 28, 2018, a news release was issued on May 1, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

__________________________________

19/07/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 10, 2019, between the Company and arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in three (3) mineral claims located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1911 Gold Canada Corporation (formerly Havilah Mining Canada Ltd.).

Under the terms of the Agreement, as a consideration for the acquisition, the Company has agreed to issue a total of 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share.

For further details please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2019.

_____________________________________

ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION ("AGB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.38 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUREX ENERGY CORP. ("AURX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,956,400 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share one half of one common share purchase warrant





Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit





Warrants: 978,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 978,200 shares





Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of 19 months following closing





Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





Gary Billingsley Y 400,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 26, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,857,142 shares





Purchase Price: $0.07 per share





Warrants: 12,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,857,142 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12







Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 Years







Number of Placees: 37 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lawrence Page Y 228,571





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp $490.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $3,283.00 cash; 46,900 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $1,470.00 cash; 21,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 3, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $525,000 principal amount convertible debentures ("Debentures")





Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.055 per share





Maturity date: December 31, 2019





Warrants: None







Interest rate: 12% per annum. Accrued and unpaid interest is convertible at the option of

the subscriber at the market price on the date of conversion of such interest





Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Principal Amount





David Wood Y $25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news announcing the closing of the private placement on May 16, 2019 and July 11, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,350,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.025 per share





Warrants: 2,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,175,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Mohan Vulimiri Y 2,400,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp 60,000 shares; 30,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years at $0.05 exercise price

Finders fee 7.5% in units (eq. $1500)

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

OCEANUS RESOURCES CORPORATION ("OCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 12,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares John Kevin Lindsey Y 400,000 Wade Anderson Y 416,666 Glenn Jessome Y 666,666





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 8, 2019.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,532,402 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.19 per share (2,142,232 shares)

US$0.20 per share (555,555 shares)

US$0.24 per share (400,000 shares)

US$0.26 per share (3,434,615 shares)



Warrants: 4,501,980 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,501,980 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.25 for a two year period (52,631 warrants)

US$0.28 for a two year period (131,578 warrants)

US$0.30 for a one year period (200,000 warrants)

US$0.35 for a one year period (200,000 warrants)

US$0.35 for a two year period (3,917,771 warrants)



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Palmira Associates, Inc. (Aleksandr Blyumkin) Y 210,526

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to asset sale agreements (the "Agreements"), dated May 01, 2019, between Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company") and Paradigm Consulting Group LP and Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. (collectively the "Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Purchasers will acquire a 75% interest in Paradigm Consulting Group Inc. (the "Subco"), a subsidiary of the Company.

As consideration for the Agreements, the Purchasers shall pay the Company a cash consideration equal to CDN$4,500,000 and cancellation of CDN$3,000,000 preference shares of the Subco, owned by Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. Further, in exchange for the cancellation of the preference shares, the Company will issue 1,000,000 warrants attached to purchase up 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a four (4) year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 29, 2019 and July 17, 2019.

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 24, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 6,945,000 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow through share





Warrants: 6,945,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,945,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 8,902,636 non flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.11 per non flow through share





Warrants: 8,902,636 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,902,636 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 20 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Adrian Fleming Y 81,818





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc $1,554.00 cash; 11,900 warrants RedPlug Inc $42,151.55 cash; 263,447 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same terms as unit warrants (3 years at $0.20)

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD, INC. ("THM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (the "Company") and BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals") pursuant to which the Company has granted BeMetals the option to acquire a 100% interest in the South Mountain property, Idaho (the "Property")

Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire the Property, BeMetals must undertake the following:

Make an initial cash payment of US$100,000 (paid)





(paid) Acquire 2,500,000 shares of the Company at a US$0.10 per share (acquired);





per share (acquired); Issue 10,000,000 of BeMetals to the Company (issued);





Make four cash payments of US$250,000 each on or before the 6, 12, 18 and 24-month anniversary dates of the Agreement;





each on or before the 6, 12, 18 and 24-month anniversary dates of the Agreement; Complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Project; and





Make a final value payment to the Company consisting of cash, common shares of BeMetals, or a combination of both at the discretion of BeMetals.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2019, March 4, 2019 and July 16, 2019 for further information.

_______________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, Wayne Holmstead and Geotest Corporation, a Non-Arms Length Party, whereby the Company will acquire 105 mining claims situated in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $15,000 and grant a 1.0% net smelter royalty in respect of the claims

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 21, 2019.

________________________________________

VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to failure to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months of listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange