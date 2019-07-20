TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION ("AGB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atlantic Gold Corporation ("Atlantic") and St Barbara Limited ("St Barbara") dated May 14, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, St Barbara has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Atlantic by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Atlantic shareholder will be entitled to receive (a) $2.90 for each common share of Atlantic held; and (b) 0.05 shares of Artemis Gold Inc., a company that holds Atlantic's interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC).
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Atlantic shareholders and the holders of Atlantic's stock options was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on July 15, 2019 and that the final order of the British Columbia Supreme Court with respect to the Transaction was received on July 17, 2019. The Transaction closed on July 19, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Atlantic, dated as of June 10, 2019, which is available under the Atlantic profile on SEDAR.
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Atlantic has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, July 22, 2019, the common shares of Atlantic will be delisted from the Exchange.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the closing of the Transaction Atlantic and St Barbara were at arm's length.
________________________________________
ELECTRA STONE LTD. ("ELT.H")
[formerly Electra Stone Ltd. ("ELT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: July 19 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of July 23, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from ELT to ELT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD. ("RVV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Monday, July 22, 2019, the common shares of Revive Therapeutics Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. ("COQ.H")
[formerly Rooster Energy Ltd. ("COQ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of July 23, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from COQ to COQ.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 29, 2017, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 19, 2019, effective at the open, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
VANITY CAPITAL INC. ("VYC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the securities of Vanity Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 28, 2018, a news release was issued on May 1, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
__________________________________
19/07/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 10, 2019, between the Company and arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in three (3) mineral claims located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1911 Gold Canada Corporation (formerly Havilah Mining Canada Ltd.).
Under the terms of the Agreement, as a consideration for the acquisition, the Company has agreed to issue a total of 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share.
For further details please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2019.
_____________________________________
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION ("AGB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.38 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUREX ENERGY CORP. ("AURX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,956,400 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per Unit
Warrants:
978,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 978,200 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.30 exercisable for a period of 19 months following closing
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Gary Billingsley
Y
400,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 26, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
12,857,142 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
12,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,857,142 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 Years
Number of Placees:
37 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Lawrence Page
Y
228,571
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp
$490.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc
$3,283.00 cash; 46,900 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$1,470.00 cash; 21,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 3, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$525,000 principal amount convertible debentures ("Debentures")
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.055 per share
Maturity date:
December 31, 2019
Warrants:
None
Interest rate:
12% per annum. Accrued and unpaid interest is convertible at the option of
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Principal Amount
David Wood
Y
$25,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news announcing the closing of the private placement on May 16, 2019 and July 11, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 23, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,350,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
2,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,175,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Mohan Vulimiri
Y
2,400,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp
60,000 shares; 30,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years at $0.05 exercise price
Finders fee 7.5% in units (eq. $1500)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OCEANUS RESOURCES CORPORATION ("OCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
12,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per common share
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
John Kevin Lindsey
Y
400,000
Wade Anderson
Y
416,666
Glenn Jessome
Y
666,666
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 8, 2019.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,532,402 shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.19 per share (2,142,232 shares)
US$0.20 per share (555,555 shares)
US$0.24 per share (400,000 shares)
US$0.26 per share (3,434,615 shares)
Warrants:
4,501,980 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,501,980 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.25 for a two year period (52,631 warrants)
US$0.28 for a two year period (131,578 warrants)
US$0.30 for a one year period (200,000 warrants)
US$0.35 for a one year period (200,000 warrants)
US$0.35 for a two year period (3,917,771 warrants)
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Palmira Associates, Inc. (Aleksandr Blyumkin)
Y
210,526
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to asset sale agreements (the "Agreements"), dated May 01, 2019, between Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company") and Paradigm Consulting Group LP and Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. (collectively the "Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Purchasers will acquire a 75% interest in Paradigm Consulting Group Inc. (the "Subco"), a subsidiary of the Company.
As consideration for the Agreements, the Purchasers shall pay the Company a cash consideration equal to CDN$4,500,000 and cancellation of CDN$3,000,000 preference shares of the Subco, owned by Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. Further, in exchange for the cancellation of the preference shares, the Company will issue 1,000,000 warrants attached to purchase up 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a four (4) year period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 29, 2019 and July 17, 2019.
________________________________________
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 24, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
6,945,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per flow through share
Warrants:
6,945,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,945,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
8,902,636 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per non flow through share
Warrants:
8,902,636 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,902,636 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Adrian Fleming
Y
81,818
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc
$1,554.00 cash; 11,900 warrants
RedPlug Inc
$42,151.55 cash; 263,447 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Same terms as unit warrants (3 years at $0.20)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 08, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.225 per share
Warrants:
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD, INC. ("THM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (the "Company") and BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals") pursuant to which the Company has granted BeMetals the option to acquire a 100% interest in the South Mountain property, Idaho (the "Property")
Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire the Property, BeMetals must undertake the following:
- Make an initial cash payment of US$100,000 (paid)
- Acquire 2,500,000 shares of the Company at a US$0.10 per share (acquired);
- Issue 10,000,000 of BeMetals to the Company (issued);
- Make four cash payments of US$250,000 each on or before the 6, 12, 18 and 24-month anniversary dates of the Agreement;
- Complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Project; and
- Make a final value payment to the Company consisting of cash, common shares of BeMetals, or a combination of both at the discretion of BeMetals.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2019, March 4, 2019 and July 16, 2019 for further information.
_______________________________________
URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, Wayne Holmstead and Geotest Corporation, a Non-Arms Length Party, whereby the Company will acquire 105 mining claims situated in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $15,000 and grant a 1.0% net smelter royalty in respect of the claims
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 21, 2019.
________________________________________
VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to failure to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months of listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
