TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

[formerly LGC Capital Ltd. ("LG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 22, 2019, the Company has changed its name from LGC Capital Ltd. to Elixxer Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the common shares of Elixxer Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of LGC Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other financial investment activities" company (NAICS Number: 523990).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 523,778,982 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto

Trading Symbol: ELXR (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 28660W101 (NEW)

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

[Anciennement Capital LGC Ltée (« LG »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 22 mai 2019, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Capital LGC Ltée. à Elixxer Ltée. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires d'Elixxer Ltd. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mardi 6 août 2019 et les actions ordinaires de Capital LGC Ltée. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur «Toutes les autres activités d'investissement financier» (numéro de SCIAN : 523990).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 523 778 982 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation

Titres entiercés : Aucun

Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto

Symbole au téléscripteur : ELXR (NOUVEAU)

Numéro de CUSIP : 28660W101 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")

[formerly Gem International Resources Inc. ("GI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 6, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GI to GI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued February 2, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

______________________________________

INTERNATIONAL SOFTROCK OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("SOF.H")

[formerly International SoftRock Oil Company Limited ("SOF")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of August 6, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SOF to SOF.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 10, 2017, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("AZX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Chantrell Ventures Corp (subsequently renamed O3 Mining Inc.) ("O3") and Alexandria Minerals Corporation ("Alexandria") dated May 14, 2019, as amended by agreement dated June 26, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, O3 agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alexandria by way of a plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Alexandria shareholder was entitled to receive 0.018041 of a common share of O3 for each common share of Alexandria held, resulting in the issuance of 9,557,956 common shares of O3. Existing warrants of Alexandria will become exercisable into O3 common shares based on the exchange ratio in accordance with their existing terms and O3 will issue replacement options to the current holders of Alexandria options based on the exchange ratio.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Alexandria shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Court of Justice on July 31, 2019. The Transaction completed on August 1, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Alexandria, dated as of May 27, 2019, as amended by the material change report of Alexandria dated June 27, 2019 which are available under the Alexandria profile on SEDAR.

For further information, refer to the joint news release of O3 and Alexandria dated August 1, 2019, which is available under their respective profiles on SEDAR.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Alexandria has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, August 2, 2019 the common shares of Alexandria will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the closing of the Transaction O3 and Alexandria were at arm's length.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. announced on July 26, 2019 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced acquisition of Coin Apps Tech Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was originally announced on April 3, 2019.

Effective at the market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 01, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $2,500.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMILOT CAPITAL INC. ("TOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 01, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,550,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$77,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Shaljero Advisors Inc.







(John Martin) Y $77,500 $0.05 1,550,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 01, 2019.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, August 01, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 01, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement–Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 10, 2019 and May 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,001,016 shares





Purchase Price: $0.65 per share





Warrants: 500,508 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,508 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dharmesh Dadbhawala Y 30,612





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $12,162 commission payable to National Bank Financial,

Leede Jones Gable Inc., Newport Private Wealth and Hampton Securities

Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST ("RCR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 01, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by GobiMin Inc (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 18, 2019, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,491,074 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on August 8, 2019 to August 7, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Desjardins Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

GOBIMIN INC. («GMN»)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités datée du 18 juillet 2019, GobiMin Inc. (la « Société ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 2 491 074 actions ordinaires de son capital représentant environ 5 % des actions émises et en circulation de la Société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse durant la période débutant le 8 août 2019 et se terminant le 7 août 2020. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc.

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 01, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,895,100 shares



Purchase Price: $1.90 per share



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Agent's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc $807,326.91 cash PI Financial Corp $248,408.28 cash BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc $31,051.04 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp $31,051.04 cash Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc $31,051.04 cash Eight Capital $31,051.04 cash GMP Securities L.P $31,051.04 cash Haywood Securities Inc $31,051.04 cash

________________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to three option agreements dated March 8, 2019 between the Company and Tres Cerros Exploraciones SRL (the "Vendor"), an arm's length vendor, pursuant to which the Company was granted options to acquire from the Vendor up to a 100% interest in eight properties owned by the Vendor, which form the following groups of properties: (i) the Cerro Bayo and La Flora Properties; (ii) the Aylen, Aylen Oeste and Pedro Properties; and (iii) the Fiorentina, Fiorentina Norte and Aguila Mora Properties, each located in Argentina. The only payment obligation of the Company consists of an initial USD $37,500 cash payment (USD $12,500 per property group). The Exchange has been advised that closing of such payment occurred on June 30, 2019. Optional payments over the six year period from the effective date of the option agreement, in order to earn up to an initial 80% interest in the properties, are set forth below.

Cerro Bayo & La Flora Properties



CASH (USD) SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES CUMULATIVE EARNED INTEREST Year 1 $25,000 350,000 $0 - Year 2 $50,000 450,000 $0 - Year 3 $75,000 550,000 $0 35% Year 4 $100,000 950,000 $0 51% Year 5 $200,000 1,300,000 $0 71% Year 6 $500,000 1,800,000 $0 80% Total $950,000 5,400,000 $0 -

Aylen, Aylen Oeste & Pedro Properties



CASH (USD) SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES CUMULATIVE EARNED INTEREST Year 1 $25,000 350,000 $0 - Year 2 $50,000 450,000 $0 - Year 3 $75,000 550,000 $0 35% Year 4 $100,000 950,000 $0 51% Year 5 $200,000 1,300,000 $0 71% Year 6 $500,000 1,700,000 $0 80% Total $950,000 5,300,000 $0 -

Fiorentina, Fiorentina Norte & Aguila Mora Properties



CASH (USD) SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES CUMULATIVE EARNED INTEREST Year 1 $25,000 350,000 $0 - Year 2 $50,000 450,000 $0 - Year 3 $75,000 550,000 $0 35% Year 4 $100,000 950,000 $0 51% Year 5 $200,000 1,300,000 $0 71% Year 6 $500,000 1,700,000 $0 80% Total $950,000 5,300,000 $0 -

For a period of 120 days after the exercise of the option to acquire a 80% interest in any of the three foregoing property groups, the Company has the option to earn an additional 20% interest in such property group (for a total 100% interest) by making a cash payment of $400,000 and issuing common shares in the capital of the Company valued at $400,000 at the time of issuance; subject to a 0.75% NSR royalty, of which two-thirds of the royalty (0.5%) can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

The Exchange's acceptance does not apply to any issuance of shares under the foregoing option agreements that result in the Vendor becoming an Insider of the Company, and the Company is required to obtain approval of the Exchange prior to issuing any shares to the Vendor under the option agreements that would result in the Vendor becoming an Insider of the Company.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 8, 2019 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 01, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,904,286 shares







Purchase Price: $0.07 per share







Warrants: 17,904,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,904,286 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years







Number of Placees: 22 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Blair Murdoch Y 1,000,000 Ken Armstrong Y 285,000 Christopher Jennings Y 860,000 Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd Y 1,720,000 (D. Grenville Thomas)



Zebra Holdings and Investments (Guernsey) Limited Y 1,720,000 (Jessica Morris)



(Victoria Tonks)



Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P., Y 3,430,000 (Thomas S. Kaplan)



(Joshua Fink)



(Michael H, Williams)



(Eli Erfan)



Wayne Johnstone Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 400,000





Finder's Fee:



New Pacific Publishing $420.00 cash Rick Doman $3,003.00 cash Shaun Pollard $1,680.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp $336.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc $8,400.00 cash PI Financial Corp $1,260.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Aug 01, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,187,500 shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per share





Warrants: 1,593,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,593,750 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 3 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 2,500,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to the arm's length acquisition by the Company of Chalice Gold Mines (Québec) Inc. ("Chalice Québec") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated July 2, 2019 between the Company and Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario) Inc. ("Chalice Ontario"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired Chalice Québec in exchange for 3,092,784 common shares of the Company issued to Chalice Ontario, which were issued at a deemed value of C$3.88 per common share, and a 1% NSR in favour of Chalice Ontario on all of the acquired claims that were not subject to a pre-existing royalty. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the acquisition occurred on July 25, 2019.

The common shares of the Company issued pursuant to the Purchase Agreement are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2019 and July 2, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 26, 2019 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the 'Company') and Northbound Capital Inc. (Blair Naughty, Eric Sprott) pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 104 mining cells, covering approximately 5,264 acres in the Cabin Bay Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, known as Pakwash South property. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $82,500 and issue a total of 3,000,000 shares over a three year period, as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon Approval $15,000 500,000 Year 1 $17,500 500,000 Year 2 $20,000 1,000,000 Year 3 $30,000 1,000,000

The option is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, of which 1% may be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 01, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Unit Purchase Agreement dated July 17, 2019 between Powerband Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's subsidiary Powerband Solutions US Inc., MUSA Holdings, LLC, and MUSA Companies, LLC (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will purchase 60% of the outstanding common units in MUSA Holdings, LLC. The aggregate consideration to be paid by the Company to acquire 21,562 common units of MUSA Holdings, LLC is US$300,000 in cash, and 4,300,000 common shares of the Company in three tranches. First tranche of 2,500,000 common shares to be issued on closing, second tranche of 900,000 common shares to be issued on the first anniversary of the closing date and third tranche of 900,000 common shares to be issued on the second anniversary of the closing date.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares MUSA Companies, LLC



(Jeff Morgan) Y 4,300,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 18, 2019.

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,493,400 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$74,670.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









R. David Russell Y $40,350 $0.05 807,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated July 12, 2019 between Serengeti Resources Inc. (the 'Company') and the Pinchi Syndicate (Donald K. Bragg), as optionor, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in a group of claims covering approximately 21,600 hectares in central British Columbia, known as the Pinchi Property. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $340,000, issue a total of 1,500,000 shares and undertake a total of $1,250,000 in exploration work, all in stages as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES On Signing $18,000 nil $nil On Approval nil 100,000 nil On or before October 31, 2019 $15,000 nil nil Year 1 $22,000 100,000 $100,000 Year 2 $25,000 100,000 $200,000 Year 3 $60,000 200,000 $250,000 Year 4* $75,000 300,000 $350,000 Year 5* $125,000 700,000 $350,000

*Additional Exchange approval is required for the issuance of shares in years 4 and 5.

The option is subject to a 3% net smelter royalty, of which 2% can be purchased for $2,000,000 at any time prior to a production decision.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited ("Subco") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby Subco has acquired four (4) location contracts from Ambaji Amusement LLC. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a US$982,879 cash payment to the Vendor.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2019.

________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,017,919 shares and 4,017,919 warrants to settle outstanding debt for $361,612.71.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Glen Macdonald Y $40,500 $0.09 450,000







Warrants:

4,017,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,017,919 shares







Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a one year period











$0.20 in the second year

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX Company

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 1, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PS, August 01, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

