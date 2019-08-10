TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COPPER ONE INC. ("CUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening August 13, 2019, the 29,191,612 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' or 'Life Sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 29,191,612 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GRN.WT CUSIP Number: 395332125

20,482,612 warrants were issued pursuant the conversion of special warrants issued in connection with the Company's offering of 41,965,225 subscription receipts as its concurrent financing related to its Qualifying Transaction. The concurrent financing closed on May 30, 2019. 8,709,000 warrants were issued in connection with the conversion of 17,418,000 special warrants issued as consideration pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction which closed on June 3, 2019.

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders November 26, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the common shares of Route1 Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Managed Network Service Provider' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,190,500 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ROI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 77929Q405 (NEW)

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")

[formerly RSI International Systems Inc. ("RSY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movements, RSI International Systems Inc. (the "Company") does not meet Continued Listing Requirements. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RSY to RSY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")

[formerly Silk Road Energy Inc. ("SLK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Silk Road Energy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of August 13, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SLK to SLK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued February 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ZOOMMED INC. ("ZMD.H")

[formerly ZoomMed Inc. ("ZMD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, ZoomMed Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of August 13, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ZMD to ZMD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued October 5, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEX COMPANIES

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H)

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Sierra Madre Developments Inc. (the 'Company') on November 9, 2018, and a BC Court Order dated July 24, 2019. The Company is completing a reduction of its capital by way of a distribution under Section 74(1)(a) of the BC BusinessCorporations Act (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company will dispose of all of its interest in the Omineca Option Agreement to Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd. ('BMGM'), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, and BMGM will assume $287,822 in liabilities from the Company. The Arrangement will result in shareholders of the Company receiving one common share of BMGM for every two Company common shares held as of the Record Date.

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 2 Shares: One BMGM Share Payable Date: August 30, 2019 Record Date: August 16, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: August 15, 2019

For more information regarding the Arrangement, see the Management Information Circular dated October 12, 2018.

19/08/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUSTIN RESOURCES LTD. ("AUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 83,743 common shares at a price of $0.53 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $44,384.00 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles debentures issued in July 2015.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 6, 2019.

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated July 23, 2019 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Maverix Metals, Inc. ("Vendor") whereby the terms to acquire a 100% interest in and to the MAC claims located at the MacMillan Pass area of the Yukon have been amended. The original Option Agreement dated July 24, 2017 with Newmont was subsequently assigned to the Vendor according to an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 29, 2018. The original transaction was Exempt under Exchange Policy and consideration was cash payments, staged over a four year period, of $450,000 cash. The amendment changes the year 2 option payment from $95,000 cash to $50,000 cash and 95,000 common shares. The Vendor retains Net Smelter Return Royalties ("NSR") in the amount of 0.25% NSR on base metals, 3% NSR on gold and 1% NSR on silver.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2019.

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.15 a.m. PST, August 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 08, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 5,882,350 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,941,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,941,175 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:$0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

KING'S BAY RESOURCES CORP. ("KBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 04, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $142,500.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.20 per common share



Term of Maturity: 1 Year



Interest Rate: 12% per annum



Warrants: 712,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 712,500 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Zimtu Capital Corp Y 250,000 (Sean Charland)



Kevin Bottomley Y 50,000 Jody Bellefleur Y 20,000

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,773,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 2,773,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,773,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brett Richards Y 416,667 Allan Fabbro Y 450,000 Matt MacKenzie Y 416,667 Wayne Moorehouse Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 40,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,640 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

MJ INNOVATION CAPITAL CORP. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 7, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 8, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 9, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $400,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2019 and July 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,580,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 21,580,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,580,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Wenger Y 200,000 Michael Cooper Y 200,000 Meguma Gold Corp Y 13,100,000 Eugene Beukman Y 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,800 cash and 56,000 finder warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $3,500 cash and 70,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 per share for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 33,223,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares J. Mark Bronson Y 500,000 Fifteen Talents LP



(Chuck Cotter) Y 9,018,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 2, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option/joint venture agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 22, 2019 between Sable Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and an arms-length party - Teck Peru S.A (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in a mining property: the Kirio property ("the Property"), a property located in Miocene Gold Belt of Central Peru.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of: initial issuance of 625,000 common shares, the incurrence of USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a five (5) year period, and additional issuance of CDN$600,000 in common shares on exercise of its option. Further, the Vendor will retain a retention right to earn back up to 65% interest in the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.

SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Debt Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 14, 2018, between Samco Gold Limited (the "Company"), Charles Koppel and Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P. ("Sentient") – both related parties to the Company, whereby the Company will dispose of a 1.5% net smelter return royalty it holds on its former El Dorado Monserrat property, and a 2% net smelter return royalty it holds on its former Corina property (collectively, the "Royalites"), by jointly and proportionately assigning the Royalties to Mr. Koppel and Sentient in exchange for the settlement of debt owed by the Company in the amounts of US$250,000 and US$500,000, respectively.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2018 and October 11, 2018.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Trust Units

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 7, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Trust's units.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the trust units of the Trust which were listed at the close of business August 8, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The Trust has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 9, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Trust for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 trust units at $0.10 per trust unit). The Trust also closed a concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement") of 40,000,000 trust units at a price of $0.10 per trust unit, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000, of which 28,540,000 trust units were subscribed by trustees and officers of the Company. The trust units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

