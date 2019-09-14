TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated July 26, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 30, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open September 17, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 17, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,600,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,600,001 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

DUR.P CUSIP Number:

23833V106 Agent:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.







Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable agent's options. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 26, 2019

Company Contact: William To Ping Tsang Company Address: 501-543 Granville St., Vancouver BC Company Phone Number: 604-669-0660 Company Fax Number: 604-688-1157 Company Email Address: btsang@seabordservices.com

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 23, 2019, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire September 25, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business September 25, 2019.

TRADE DATES

September 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 25, 2019

September 25, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 25, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

REGENCY GOLD CORP. ("RAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

NEX Company

Regency Gold Corp. announced on July 18, 2019 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced Change of Business with Vanadium North Resources Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was originally announced on February 13, 2019.

Effective at the market open on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

19/09/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated August 19, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,732,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 1,732,500 warrants to purchase 1,732,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Robert Gagnon Y 50,000







Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. was paid a cash commission of $1,600 and was granted 16,000 warrants expiring 24 months following the closing of the private placement, with an exercise price of $0.15 per warrant.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 9, 2019.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse le 19 août 2019 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 732 500 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 732 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 732 500 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 15 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Robert Gagnon Y 50 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation : StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu un total de 1 600 $ en espèces et 16 000 bons de souscription expirant 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, et ayant un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ par bon de souscription.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 9 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

CLEAN COMMODITIES CORP. ("CLE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,448,286 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 14,448,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,448,286 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 62 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Bergin Y 110,000 Kesa Capital Corporation



(Darrell Rader) Y 23,400 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 placees] P 520,000







Finder's Fee: $5,520 cash and 24,000 warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$9,011 cash and 39,180 warrants payable to Windermere Capital (Canada) Inc.

$5,658 cash and 24,600 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$5,727 cash payable to Anarcho Capital Inc.

$4,140 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("DSY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 11, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 550,140 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 16, 2019 to September 15, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Dominion Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated May 20, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 18,350,000 shares of Little Green Pharma Ltd. ("LGP").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company paid AUD$5,500,000 in cash.

The Company has also participated in a private placement of convertible debentures in LGP for AUD$800,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 22, 2019 and August 26, 2019.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention datée du 20 mai 2019, dans le cadre de l'acquisition de 18 350 000 actions de Little Green Pharma Ltd. («LGP»)

En contrepartie de l'acquisition, la société a payés 5 500 000 $ AUD en espèces à la clôture.

La Société a également participé à un placement privé de débentures convertibles dans LGP pour un montant de 800 000 $ AUD.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 22 mai 2019 et le 26 août 2019.

_________________________________

_________________________________

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,263,157 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $90,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Balkam Partners Ltd. Y $90,000 $0.07125 1,263,157

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 05, 2019.

________________________________________

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 205,200 shares at a deemed price of $3.88 per share to settle outstanding debt for $796,179.48.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP. ("PAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,977,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 16,977,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,977,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees











Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Graham Warren Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 540,000 [2 placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $39,830 in cash and 796,600 finders' warrants payable to Belco Private Capital Inc., M Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.05 for a five year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 21, 2017, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated September 4, 2019 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the 'Company') and Precambrian Ventures Ltd. (Greg Campbell) pursuant to the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in one mineral claim consisting of four units, covering approximately 64 hectares in the Gerry Lake Area of Ontario, known as the Joy North Property. Pursuant to the amendment, exploration work, due on or before the third anniversary, has been extended to the fifth anniversary. In consideration, the Company will issue 100,000 shares upon Exchange approval and a further 100,000 shares on the first anniversary of Exchange approval.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,371,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 685,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 685,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: $8,231.99 payable to Alfred Hamann

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 12, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. ("MVD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,584,063 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $79,203.16.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Erika Chong Y $79,203.16 $0.05 1,584,063

The Company will issue a news release upon the closing of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange