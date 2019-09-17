TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the common shares of Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,385,309 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CLV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 13780T204 (NEW)

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors August 19, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the common shares of First Mexican Gold Corp. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,184,436 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: FMG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 32086A206 (NEW)

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 9, 2019 and the press releases dated September 9, 2019 and September 13, 2019; effective at the open onWednesday, September 18, 2019the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

Record Date: September 25, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 24, 2019

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A & SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05

Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,380,125 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 3,190,062 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,190,062 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 912,500 [4 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $960.00

PI Financial Corp. - $4,800.00

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $595.20

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claim Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2019, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% legal and beneficial interest in and all right and title to certain mining claims in the Kerrs Township, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 80,000 post-consolidated common shares for the Property.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2019.

________________________________________

CO2 SOLUTIONS INC. ("CST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.22 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 08, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,220,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,110,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,110,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,840,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 5,840,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,840,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Greg Neeld Y 3,580,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 900,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Inc. $12,080.00 cash; 241,600 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $8,000.00 cash; 160,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LITHION ENERGY CORP. ("LNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,286,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,286,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,286,111 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Finder's Fee:





Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. $6,960.00 cash; 58,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Units exercisable at $0.12, to purchase 1 share and 1 Warrant at $0.20; for Two years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NOVATEQNI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("NTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,002,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 8,002,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,002,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 203,512 common shares at a deemed value of $0.0921 per share to settle outstanding debt for $18,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

