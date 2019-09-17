TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the common shares of Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
17,385,309
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CLV
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
13780T204
(NEW)
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019
FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors August 19, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the common shares of First Mexican Gold Corp. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,184,436
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
FMG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
32086A206
(NEW)
MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 9, 2019 and the press releases dated September 9, 2019 and September 13, 2019; effective at the open onWednesday, September 18, 2019the shares of the Company will resume trading.
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.06
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 25, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 24, 2019
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A & SUVA.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05
Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,380,125 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
3,190,062 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,190,062 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
32 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
912,500
[4 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $960.00
PI Financial Corp. - $4,800.00
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $595.20
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claim Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2019, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% legal and beneficial interest in and all right and title to certain mining claims in the Kerrs Township, Ontario (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 80,000 post-consolidated common shares for the Property.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2019.
CO2 SOLUTIONS INC. ("CST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.22 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 08, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
4,220,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow through share
Warrants:
2,110,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,110,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
5,840,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per non flow through share
Warrants:
5,840,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,840,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Greg Neeld
Y
3,580,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
900,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Inc.
$12,080.00 cash; 241,600 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$8,000.00 cash; 160,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
LITHION ENERGY CORP. ("LNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 30, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,286,111 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
1,286,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,286,111 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
$6,960.00 cash; 58,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Units exercisable at $0.12, to purchase 1 share and 1 Warrant at $0.20; for Two years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
NOVATEQNI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("NTQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 6, 2019:
Number of Shares:
8,002,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
8,002,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,002,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.21 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 203,512 common shares at a deemed value of $0.0921 per share to settle outstanding debt for $18,750.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
16,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Warrants:
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.21 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
