|
18.09.2019 01:41:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CO2 SOLUTIONS INC. ("CST.H")
[formerly CO2 Solutions Inc. ("CST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Company's press release dated September 16, 2019; the Company has not maintained the Continued Listing Requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from CST to CST.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 16, 2019, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company will be suspended from trading for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
____________________________________________
ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD.H")
[formerly Energold Drilling Corp. ("EGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Company's press releases of September 16, 2019 and September 17, 2019; the Company has not maintained Exchange Requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of September 19, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from EGD to EGD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2019; effective at the opening Thursday, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.
__________________________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on August 19, 2019, the Issuer as advised of the Final Canadian Distribution amount per Unit as follows:
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01282(final)
Payable Date: September 16, 2019
Record Date: August 30, 2019
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01282 (estimated)
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
[formerly High Mountain Capital Corporation ("BUZD.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Name Change and Consolidation, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since April 3, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 19, 2019, the common shares of Facedrive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FD".
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders July 4, 2019, prior to the Qualifying Transaction the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifty (50) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Facedrive Inc.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 19, 2019 the common shares of Facedrive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of High Mountain Capital Corporation will be delisted.
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length business combination with Facedrive Inc. for consideration of 8,886,578 shares at a deemed price of $15.84 per share.
6,571,410 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 192,338 common shares issued to Non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period. Additionally 53,120 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement with a Tier 2 Issuer Escrow Securities release schedule to be released over a 36-month period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 which is filed on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as a "Computer systems design and related services" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
9,016,453
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
6,816,868
shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
FD (new)
CUSIP Number:
30311W 10 0 (new)
Company Contact:
Fairy Lee, Chief Financial Officer and
Company Address:
44 East Beaver Creek Unit 16 Richmond Hill Ontario, L4B 1G8
Company Phone Number:
905-944-6536
Company Fax Number:
905-944-6520
Company Email Address:
fairy@facedrive.com and Junaid@facedrive.com
________________________________
INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday September 19, 2019, the securities of Inceptus Capital Ltd.. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2019, a news release was issued on June 19, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed acquisition. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
____________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.00264
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD. ("VYGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Delist:
The common shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. will be delisted from the Exchange.
Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, September 20, 2019 the common shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. will be delisted.
________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.1260274
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
19/09/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 16, 2019 with respect to a private placement of 6,380,125 units at $0.16 per unit, the 4 ProGroup members subscribed for an aggregate of 537,500 units, not 912,500 units.
________________________________________
CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 13, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,426,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
2,426,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,426,667 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp
$525.00 cash; 1,750 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
expiry two years from Sept. 23'19
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 16, 2019, the Bulletin had erroneously stated that the trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting.
The Bulletin should have read as follows:
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the warrants of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Convertible Debentures, Replacement - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 11, 2019, the proposed replacement of US$1,000,000 Convertible Debentures which matured on March 31, 2019 remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's acceptance. No approval has been granted from the Exchange at this time.
The Company must issue a comprehensive news release regarding the status of the outstanding US$1,000,000 debt.
_______________________________________
DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,860,001
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 19, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 19, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,750,001 shares with 5,750,001 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 2, 2017.
________________________________________
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to the Company's public offering made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 30, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's offering of secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Convertible Debenture Unit") at a price of $10,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit. Each Convertible Debenture Unit is comprised of one 5.0% secured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $10,000 (each, a "Convertible Debenture") and 5,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant").
The Prospectus Supplement also qualified the distribution of 25,000,000 shares of the Company owned by Emerald Health Sciences Inc., a control person of the Company, being distributed by way of a loan to the Convertible Debenture Unit investors pursuant to a securities lending agreement, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing was effective as of September 9, 2019, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000.
Offering:
2,500 Convertible Debenture Units at $10,000 per Convertible
Agent(s):
None
Agent's Commission:
The Company offered the Convertible Debenture Units without any
Details of the Convertible Debentures:
Maturity Date:
2 years from the date of their issuance.
Redemption:
N/A.
Interest:
5.0% Interest per annum is payable semi-annually on June 30th and
Subordination:
The payment of principal and interest on the Convertible Debentures is
Conversion:
The Convertible Debentures are convertible in accordance with their
Day Count Type:
365/366
Interest Start Date:
September 9, 2019
First Coupon Date:
December 31, 2019
Coupon Dates:
June 30 and December 31
Details of the Warrants:
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 30, 2019 and Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 23, 2019 to Essa's base shelf prospectus dated July 12, 2018 respecting the Company's Public Offering (the "Offering") announced on August 23, 2019 and which closed on August 27, 2019 are as follows:
Number of Shares:
6,080,596 common shares in the Company (the "Shares")
Warrants:
11,919,404 pre-funded Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants" and together
Purchase Price:
US$2.00 per Security
Warrant Nominal Exercise Price:
Each Warrant was pre-funded except for a nominal exercise price of $0.0001,
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider participation consisted of an aggregate of 1,704,493 Shares purchased by Clarus Lifesciences III, L.P., of which Clarus Ventures III GP LP is the general partner, and an aggregate of 2,920,000 Warrants purchased by certain affiliated BVF funds, of which BVF Partners LP is the general partner and BVF Inc. (controlled by Mark Lampert) is the general partner of BVF Partners LP. There was no Pro Group participation. Further details are set out below.
Name
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
# of Warrants
Clarus Lifesciences
Y
1,704,493
Nil
Biotechnology Value
Y
Nil
1,481,634
Biotechnology Value
Y
Nil
1,235,030
Biotechnology Value
Y
Nil
203,336
Agent's Fee:
The selling group was paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9.49 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, September 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 13, 2019:
Number of Shares:
81,730,233 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.3225 per share
Warrants:
81,730,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 81,730,233 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.645 for a five (5) year period
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
The Baupost Group, L.L.C
Y
11,103,273
Electrum Global Holdings L.P
Y
11,115,479
Enescu Investments, LLC
Y
17,779,334
BSG Capital Markets Ltd
Y
5,225,970
Finder's Fee:
USD$10,000 in cash payable to Swiss Capital S.A
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 28, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
1,599,998 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow through share
Warrants:
799,997 share purchase warrants to purchase 799,997 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
366,666 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per non flow through share
Warrants:
366,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 366,666 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John Leask
Y
400,000
Gordon Leask
Y
499,999
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
433,334
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 10, 2019, between Metallic Minerals Corp. (the "Company"), Boren Resources LLC and Sperrylite LLC (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "La Plata Property"), located in southwest Colorado, USA.
Aggregate consideration consists of US$500,000 in cash and the issuance of 10,000,000 units over a four year period upon the achievement of certain milestones. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR, which may be reduced to 1.5% upon payment of US$500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of three years from issuance at 120% of the 20-day VWAP of the common shares on the day prior to issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2019.
________________________________________
NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,480,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $248,080.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 10, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,250,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.08 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,167,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
2,083,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.27
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Tuareg Consulting
Y
50,000
(Scott Kelly)
Stephen Kenwood
Y
110,000
Katharine Regan
Y
56,000
Kenneth MacLeod
Y
91,056
Melvin Herdrick
Y
110,000
Neil Maedel
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
412,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp
14,385 units as above; 14,385 warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc
5,600 units as above; 5,600 warrants
Haywood Securities
94,452 units as above; 94,452 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.27
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
one year
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
_____________________________________________
SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 10, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
2,000,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow through share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
6,000,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per non flow through share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
505,000 shares
Ron Loewen
495,000 shares
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Montreal.
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit leichtem Plus -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX verlässt Handel wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte um den Vortagesschluss. An der Wall Street dominierte am Dienstag Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich von politischer Unsicherheit belastet.