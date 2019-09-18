TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CO2 SOLUTIONS INC. ("CST.H")

[formerly CO2 Solutions Inc. ("CST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press release dated September 16, 2019; the Company has not maintained the Continued Listing Requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CST to CST.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 16, 2019, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company will be suspended from trading for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________________

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD.H")

[formerly Energold Drilling Corp. ("EGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Company's press releases of September 16, 2019 and September 17, 2019; the Company has not maintained Exchange Requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at theopening Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of September 19, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EGD to EGD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2019; effective at the opening Thursday, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on August 19, 2019, the Issuer as advised of the Final Canadian Distribution amount per Unit as follows:



Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01282(final)

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01282 (estimated)

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

[formerly High Mountain Capital Corporation ("BUZD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Name Change and Consolidation, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since April 3, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 19, 2019, the common shares of Facedrive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FD".

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders July 4, 2019, prior to the Qualifying Transaction the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifty (50) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Facedrive Inc.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 19, 2019 the common shares of Facedrive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of High Mountain Capital Corporation will be delisted.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length business combination with Facedrive Inc. for consideration of 8,886,578 shares at a deemed price of $15.84 per share.

6,571,410 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 192,338 common shares issued to Non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period. Additionally 53,120 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement with a Tier 2 Issuer Escrow Securities release schedule to be released over a 36-month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Computer systems design and related services" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,016,453 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,816,868 shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: FD (new) CUSIP Number: 30311W 10 0 (new)

Company Contact: Fairy Lee, Chief Financial Officer and

Junaid Razvi, Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Director Company Address: 44 East Beaver Creek Unit 16 Richmond Hill Ontario, L4B 1G8 Company Phone Number: 905-944-6536 Company Fax Number: 905-944-6520 Company Email Address: fairy@facedrive.com and Junaid@facedrive.com

________________________________

INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday September 19, 2019, the securities of Inceptus Capital Ltd.. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2019, a news release was issued on June 19, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed acquisition. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.00264

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD. ("VYGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Delist:

The common shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. will be delisted from the Exchange.

Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, September 20, 2019 the common shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. will be delisted.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.1260274

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

19/09/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 16, 2019 with respect to a private placement of 6,380,125 units at $0.16 per unit, the 4 ProGroup members subscribed for an aggregate of 537,500 units, not 912,500 units.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,426,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 2,426,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,426,667 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp $525.00 cash; 1,750 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry two years from Sept. 23'19

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 16, 2019, the Bulletin had erroneously stated that the trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting.

The Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the warrants of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Convertible Debentures, Replacement - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 11, 2019, the proposed replacement of US$1,000,000 Convertible Debentures which matured on March 31, 2019 remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's acceptance. No approval has been granted from the Exchange at this time.

The Company must issue a comprehensive news release regarding the status of the outstanding US$1,000,000 debt.

_______________________________________

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,860,001

890,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2019

September 29, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2020

September 29, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,750,001 shares with 5,750,001 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 2, 2017.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to the Company's public offering made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 30, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's offering of secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Convertible Debenture Unit") at a price of $10,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit. Each Convertible Debenture Unit is comprised of one 5.0% secured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $10,000 (each, a "Convertible Debenture") and 5,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant").

The Prospectus Supplement also qualified the distribution of 25,000,000 shares of the Company owned by Emerald Health Sciences Inc., a control person of the Company, being distributed by way of a loan to the Convertible Debenture Unit investors pursuant to a securities lending agreement, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing was effective as of September 9, 2019, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000.

Offering: 2,500 Convertible Debenture Units at $10,000 per Convertible

Debenture Unit



Agent(s): None



Agent's Commission: The Company offered the Convertible Debenture Units without any

underwriting discounts or commissions



Details of the Convertible Debentures:





Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of their issuance.



Redemption: N/A.



Interest: 5.0% Interest per annum is payable semi-annually on June 30th and

December 31st of each year commencing December 31, 2019,

payable in cash or, subject to TSXV approval and certain limitations on

a holder's ownership levels, in common shares of the Company.



Subordination: The payment of principal and interest on the Convertible Debentures is

not subordinated in right of payment.



Conversion: The Convertible Debentures are convertible in accordance with their

terms into common shares of the Company at any time prior to the

close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the

Maturity Date at a conversion price of $2.00 per share (the

"Conversion Price"). If, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, the v

olume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the

TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $3.50 for 10

consecutive trading days, the Company may force the conversion of

the principal amount of the then outstanding principal amount owing

pursuant to the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price

provided the Company gives 30 days' notice of such conversion to the

holder.



Day Count Type: 365/366 Interest Start Date: September 9, 2019 First Coupon Date: December 31, 2019 Coupon Dates: June 30 and December 31



Details of the Warrants:





Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the

Company at an exercise price of $2.00 per share for a period of 24

months from the date of issuance. If, at any time prior to the expiry

date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the

common shares of the Company on the TSXV is greater than $3.50 for

10 consecutive trading days, the Company may deliver a notice to the

holder of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the

date that is 30 days following the date of such notice.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 30, 2019 and Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 23, 2019 to Essa's base shelf prospectus dated July 12, 2018 respecting the Company's Public Offering (the "Offering") announced on August 23, 2019 and which closed on August 27, 2019 are as follows:

Number of Shares: 6,080,596 common shares in the Company (the "Shares")



Warrants: 11,919,404 pre-funded Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants" and together

with the Shares, the "Securities")



Purchase Price: US$2.00 per Security



Warrant Nominal Exercise Price: Each Warrant was pre-funded except for a nominal exercise price of $0.0001,

with such Warrants being exercisable until August 27, 2024

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider participation consisted of an aggregate of 1,704,493 Shares purchased by Clarus Lifesciences III, L.P., of which Clarus Ventures III GP LP is the general partner, and an aggregate of 2,920,000 Warrants purchased by certain affiliated BVF funds, of which BVF Partners LP is the general partner and BVF Inc. (controlled by Mark Lampert) is the general partner of BVF Partners LP. There was no Pro Group participation. Further details are set out below.

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares # of Warrants Clarus Lifesciences

III, L.P. Y 1,704,493 Nil Biotechnology Value

Fund, L.P. Y Nil 1,481,634 Biotechnology Value

Fund II, L.P. Y Nil 1,235,030 Biotechnology Value

Trading Fund OS, L.P. Y Nil 203,336

Agent's Fee: The selling group was paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross

proceeds except in respect of securities issued to certain specified purchasers,

in which case the cash commission was 3.5%

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.49 a.m. PST, September 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, September 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 81,730,233 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.3225 per share



Warrants: 81,730,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 81,730,233 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.645 for a five (5) year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units The Baupost Group, L.L.C Y 11,103,273 Electrum Global Holdings L.P Y 11,115,479 Enescu Investments, LLC Y 17,779,334 BSG Capital Markets Ltd Y 5,225,970

Finder's Fee: USD$10,000 in cash payable to Swiss Capital S.A

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 28, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,599,998 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share



Warrants: 799,997 share purchase warrants to purchase 799,997 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 366,666 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 366,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 366,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Leask Y 400,000 Gordon Leask Y 499,999 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 433,334

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 10, 2019, between Metallic Minerals Corp. (the "Company"), Boren Resources LLC and Sperrylite LLC (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "La Plata Property"), located in southwest Colorado, USA.

Aggregate consideration consists of US$500,000 in cash and the issuance of 10,000,000 units over a four year period upon the achievement of certain milestones. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR, which may be reduced to 1.5% upon payment of US$500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of three years from issuance at 120% of the 20-day VWAP of the common shares on the day prior to issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2019.

________________________________________

NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,480,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $248,080.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,167,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 2,083,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.27



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tuareg Consulting Y 50,000 (Scott Kelly)



Stephen Kenwood Y 110,000 Katharine Regan Y 56,000 Kenneth MacLeod Y 91,056 Melvin Herdrick Y 110,000 Neil Maedel Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 412,000





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp 14,385 units as above; 14,385 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc 5,600 units as above; 5,600 warrants Haywood Securities 94,452 units as above; 94,452 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.27



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: one year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

_____________________________________________

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 10, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,000,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Mackie Research Capital Corp. 505,000 shares



Ron Loewen 495,000 shares

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Montreal.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange