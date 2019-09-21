|
21.09.2019 00:02:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: October 31, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")
[formerly LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION ("LMG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors September 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the common shares of Lincoln Gold Mining will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Lincoln Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,064,595
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
LMG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
53359R106
(new)
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the common shares of Terra Firma Capital Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
5,564,968 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
TII
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
881002406
(NEW)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")
[formerly GREENSHIELD EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("GRX.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated August 31, 2019 and consented to by a majority of shareholders, the Company has been authorized to complete a share consolidation and subsequent stock split. The Company will consolidate its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. All fractional share positions resulting from the consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole share. Immediately after the consolidation has taken effect, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Tuesday September 24, 2019, the common shares of PEZM Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Greenshield Explorations Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.
Post – Consolidation/Split
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
33,637,773
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
PEZM.H
(new)
CUSIP Number:
71705M100
(new)
Shareholder approval by consent of a Director's Resolution dated August 31, 2019 was obtained providing for a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new split. Common shareholders of record at the close of business September 26, 2019 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about October 1, 2019. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
________________________________________
19/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,322,250 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
2,322,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,322,250 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated
exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater
than $0.15 for 15 consecutive trading days
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Anthony Baime
Y
210,000
Martyn Element
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
600,000
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$620,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units consisting of 4,133,333 common share and 4,133,333
common share purchase warrant at $0.15 of principal outstanding
Maturity date:
May 31, 2021
Warrants:
Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle
the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of
$0.20 for two years
Interest rate:
12 % per annum
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Finder's Fee:
$17,500 cash and 217,233 warrants payable to Pathfinder Asset Management
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share until May 31, 2021
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:
Number of Shares:
8,116,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
8,116,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,116,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Finder's Fee:
$8,085 cash and 393,155 warrants payable to Alphanorth Asset Management
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share until May 16, 2021
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 824,376 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 30, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
769,225 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.26 per common share
Warrants:
384,612 warrants to purchase 384,612 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 17, 2019.
EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. («HAR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions :
769 225 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,26 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
384 612 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 384 612 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
Nombre de souscripteurs :
2 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Aucun.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 17 septembre 2019.
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated July 16, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and Steven Scott whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to a mining claim located in the Liard mining district in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration is 100,000 common shares.
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated July 20, 2019 between the Company and Robert Hamel whereby the Company acquires 14 claims located in the Liard mining district in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration is 200,000 common shares.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.
________________________________________
METRON CAPITAL CORP. ("MCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 19, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Warrants:
500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.70 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Stephen Leahy
Y
60,000
R. Kelly Vanry (Steven Vanry)
Y
60,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
4,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,800,000
[5 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
